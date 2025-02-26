Varonis Opens Data Centers in India to Support Expanding Customer Base and Minimize Cloud Data Risk 

MIAMI and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced new data centers in India. Located in Mumbai and Pune, the centers will support customers using the Varonis cloud-native Data Security Platform to protect sensitive data, maintain privacy regulations, and stay on top of threats with AI-powered automation.

New draft rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act require Indian businesses to navigate the country’s intricate legal landscape skillfully. Varonis’ new data centers will support customers who must comply with regulatory frameworks from the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India — all without disrupting the business.

"Varonis’ new data centers in India help us meet strict data localization requirements while strengthening our security," said Makesh Chandramohan, the Group CISO of Aditya Birla Capital. "Varonis will help us ensure compliance, reduce latency, and improve our overall cybersecurity posture."

"Our new data centers underscore Varonis' dedication to providing our customers with deep data visibility wherever it lives — in the most important data stores and applications across SaaS, IaaS, on-prem, and hybrid environments," said Scott Leach, Varonis VP of APAC. "The launch demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping customers automatically reduce their data security risk with a unified platform."

With data growing at a rate that surpasses the ability to secure it, organizations turn to Varonis to protect their sensitive cloud data.

"Varonis establishing its data centers in India demonstrates our commitment to our customers and partners in the region and helps ensure their requirements around data sovereignty and regional regulatory compliance are met comprehensively," said Maheswaran Shanmugasundaram, Country Manager for India at Varonis. "This move will accelerate our mission to help customers protect their most valuable and vulnerable asset — data — automatically and help ensure they are compliant and secure."

