Intapp DealCloud Activator launched to drive growth for professional services firms

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, legal, and capital markets firms, announced the availability of Intapp DealCloud Activator. The new solution was announced today at Intapp’s annual product event in New York City.

Built on the research underpinning the forthcoming book The Activator Advantage, DealCloud Activator is an AI-enabled growth platform that enables professionals to adopt and sustain successful business development practices. Using AI and behavioral science, the solution helps firms better align business development efforts with strategic goals, successfully integrate new lateral partners, and drive sustained firmwide growth.

DealCloud Activator uses AI to surface real-time insights and actionable nudges that guide professionals to proactively support client relationships throughout the entire client lifecycle — without disrupting their daily routines. Additionally, firm leaders gain needed visibility into their teams’ business development activities — empowering goal setting, progress monitoring, and alignment of coaching efforts with individual, practice, and firm goals.​

“Professionals are inundated with the daily work to deliver for clients, often at the expense of business development,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud. “Intapp DealCloud Activator breaks business development down from a nebulous concept into a handful of simple tasks each day. It enables each professional to adopt and maintain Activator behaviors — driving consistency in BD activities, creating and maintaining connections, and delivering the right idea at the right time — at scale across the firm.”

Key features of Intapp DealCloud Activator include:



Relationship and opportunity signals : Changes in key relationships — such as job changes, cooling contacts, and company news — are proactively fed to users with AI-driven signals and insights.





: Changes in key relationships — such as job changes, cooling contacts, and company news — are proactively fed to users with AI-driven signals and insights. Behavioral nudges : Timely, relevant reminders on best next actions are integrated into daily workflows to foster consistent engagement.





: Timely, relevant reminders on best next actions are integrated into daily workflows to foster consistent engagement. Tech stack integration : Integration with email, LinkedIn, and other tools lets users act on nudges directly from the alert.





: Integration with email, LinkedIn, and other tools lets users act on nudges directly from the alert. Holistic data pictures : Connecting third-party data with proprietary firm history, ensures that recommendations are built off a rich, unique set of data specific to each professional and their clients.





: Connecting third-party data with proprietary firm history, ensures that recommendations are built off a rich, unique set of data specific to each professional and their clients. Network management and visualization : Visual relationship network maps strengthen internal and external connections, identify gaps, and drive more strategic client interactions and cross-firm collaboration.





: Visual relationship network maps strengthen internal and external connections, identify gaps, and drive more strategic client interactions and cross-firm collaboration. Personalized updates : Tailored digests and updates on key activities — including new opportunities, relevant client changes, and internal referrals — promote collaboration and ensure professionals are well-prepared for client interactions.





: Tailored digests and updates on key activities — including new opportunities, relevant client changes, and internal referrals — promote collaboration and ensure professionals are well-prepared for client interactions. Activator coaching : Actionable insights and reminders on proven business development strategies are embedded in notification feeds to reinforce training and ensure success.





: Actionable insights and reminders on proven business development strategies are embedded in notification feeds to reinforce training and ensure success. Performance metrics and BD assessment: Dashboards highlighting key activities like referrals, new opportunities, and relationship building track individual and team-level business development performance.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director

press@intapp.com