Chargeflow Expands to New York City with Flatiron District Office, New VP Sales Hire, Strengthening Global Presence and Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeflow , the leading AI-powered chargeback prevention and automation platform, is proud to announce the opening of its new offices in the heart of New York City’s Flatiron District. This expansion solidifies Chargeflow’s commitment to innovation, industry leadership, and its mission to revolutionize the chargeback and fraud prevention ecosystem for online merchants worldwide.

The Flatiron District, known as a hub for tech startups, fintech firms, and venture-backed startup companies, provides the perfect location for Chargeflow’s continued growth. With access to top-tier talent, strategic partners, and a dynamic business community, Chargeflow’s presence in New York will accelerate product innovation, customer success, and market expansion efforts.

“We’re thrilled to establish a stronger footprint in New York City, a hotspot for some of the most exciting fintech and SaaS companies in the world,” said Ariel Chen, CEO and Co-Founder of Chargeflow. “This move is a testament to our rapid growth and our commitment to building a world-class team and solution that will redefine the chargeback management landscape.”

As part of this expansion, Chargeflow is also excited to announce the hiring of Gabi Kobrin as its Vice President of Sales. With extensive experience in scaling high-growth fintech and SaaS organizations such as Riskified and Balance, Kobrin will spearhead Chargeflow’s sales strategy, drive revenue growth, and strengthen relationships with enterprise clients.

“I’m honored to join Chargeflow at such a pivotal time,” said Gabi. “The company is tackling one of the biggest inefficiencies in the payments industry, and I look forward to contributing to our mission of protecting merchants with an industry-leading, AI-driven chargeback solution.”

Chargeflow is actively hiring for multiple positions in sales, marketing, customer success, and product development in its New York office as well as its Israeli headquarters. The company seeks talented professionals eager to shape the future of eCommerce payments and fraud prevention.

For more information about Chargeflow’s NYC expansion or career opportunities, visit Chargeflow.io/careers/

About Chargeflow

Chargeflow is the leading AI-powered chargeback automation platform, helping online merchants fight and prevent chargebacks with cutting-edge technology and machine learning. Trusted by thousands of merchants globally, Chargeflow simplifies dispute resolution, recovers lost revenue, and enhances payment efficiency. Learn more at www.chargeflow.io .

