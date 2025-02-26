Vision AI Leader IronYun Appoints Marshall Tyler as Chief Executive Officer

Stamford, CT, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IronYun, a leader in Vision AI for security, safety, and enterprise operations, today announced its board of directors has named Salesforce and ServiceNow veteran Marshall Tyler as its new Chief Executive Officer. Tyler’s appointment follows a period of 3x growth at IronYun, reflecting increasing demand for the company’s Vaidio® AI Vision Platform, which transforms conventional video into actionable visual intelligence.

Tyler joined IronYun as COO in 2024 after serving as Chief Strategy Officer at ClickUp. He has led large, cross-functional initiatives at several fast-growing software companies, translating customer needs into effective go-to-market programs. At ServiceNow, he successfully launched a cross-functional program to unify sales, product, engineering, and marketing efforts that drove record growth across key industries. At Salesforce, he helped make Latin America the company’s fastest-growing region.

“Marshall’s exceptional track record driving growth at scale for global enterprise software companies is exactly what our company and our customers need at this stage,” said Paul Sun, former CEO of IronYun and now Founder, President. “We’ve built a great company with strong market momentum and a customer focused culture. Under Marshall’s leadership, we will take the company to the next level of growth and innovation.”

Sun will remain with the company, continuing to advise customers and ensuring IronYun plays a prominent role in industry initiatives, leveraging his decades of leadership in the field. He will also support Tyler in expanding Vaidio’s capabilities as the company taps new markets interested in the platform for its flexibility and advanced analytics.

IronYun’s Vaidio platform has been rapidly adopted by organizations of all sizes due to its accuracy and flexibility in real-time detection, forensic video search capabilities and data-driven insights. By turning raw video into a rich source of intelligence, Vaidio addresses challenges like public safety, asset protection, and operational optimization with a single, scalable solution. As organizations worldwide adopt Vision AI to help drive decisions and improve experiences and outcomes, Vaidio has gained recognition for usability, high performance, and rapid time to value.

“There is immense opportunity ahead because the Vaidio AI Vision platform acts like an ROI multiplier across both security and operations,” said Marshall Tyler, CEO and President at IronYun. “We’re playing to win – and we’re opening up a new era of visual transformation for our customers. Not only do their existing cameras become instantly smarter, but they can also see more and do more with their video data than they ever thought possible.”

IronYun will showcase the Vaidio AI Vision Platform at the upcoming ISC West conference. Attendees can learn more and meet Marshall and the IronYun team at Stand 7117.

About IronYun

IronYun has evolved Vaidio to create a resource-efficient, open video analytics platform that converts video into actionable data in applications spanning real-time monitoring and alerting, video search, and business intelligence. IronYun is recognized by IDC as a 'Major Player' in video analytics. The Vaidio Platform won SIA New Product Showcase awards in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 for Mobile Applications, Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, Loss Prevention and in 2024 for Best New Product Overall. Vaidio is field-proven to maximize accuracy, performance and cost effectiveness across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. The Vaidio Platform is deployed across cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers worldwide.