Gaudenzia Hosts An Evening of Impact to Champion Recovery & Second Chances

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaudenzia, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit providers of substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health treatment, will host From Adversity to Hope: An Evening of Impact on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at The Union League of Philadelphia. This special gathering will celebrate the power of second chances and highlight the critical role of community support in breaking the cycle of addiction and stigma.

The evening will feature keynote speaker Jayson Williams, former NBA All-Star and founder of Rebound, who will share his personal journey from adversity to advocacy. Emmy-winning TV broadcast journalist Pat Ciarrocchi will anchor the event, guiding guests through firsthand stories that demonstrate the transformative power of individual resilience, effective treatment, and community support in confronting a crisis that is deeply rooted in families and spreading through our neighborhoods.

"Every sunrise is a new beginning. This event is a celebration of resilience, transformation, and the opportunity to rebuild lives," said Dr. Deja Gilbert, CEO of Gaudenzia. "We invite the community to be part of this pivotal moment for recovery and second chances—because no one should have to walk that road alone."

Why This Event Matters

The Urgent Need for Recovery Resources – More than 48.5 million people in the U.S. struggled with substance use disorder last year, yet nearly 3 out of 4 did not receive the treatment they needed (2023 SAMHSA).

A Mission to Break Barriers – Gaudenzia provides life-saving treatment to more than 15,000 individuals annually across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., ensuring that recovery is possible regardless of individual circumstances.

A Platform for Change – By amplifying stories of resilience and challenging the stigma surrounding addiction and mental health, An Evening of Impact fosters awareness, advocacy, and action.

Media Opportunities

Journalists covering substance use recovery, mental health advocacy, philanthropy, and community impact are invited to attend and experience the event firsthand. Interviews available upon request with keynote speaker Jayson Williams, Gaudenzia President & CEO Dr. Deja Gilbert, behavioral health leader and recovery advocate Kim Koslow, and individuals with lived experience.

For full event details, speaker bios, and media credentials, download the Media Resource Kit.

Registered media representatives will have access to key event moments, including:

Jayson Williams’ Keynote Address

Honoree & Donor Recognition

Firsthand Stories of Transformation

Lend Your Voice to Change Lives

An Evening of Impact is more than just an event—it’s a call to hope…and a call to action through treatment. By amplifying stories of hope and second chances, your voice will help change lives.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM WHERE: The Union League of Philadelphia, 140 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

The Union League of Philadelphia, 140 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA RSVP & MEDIA CREDENTIALS: Contact Sherrie Centrella at publicrelations@gaudenzia.org or (215) 770-5115

For more information and access to event materials, view the full Media Resource Kit.

###

ABOUT GAUDENZIA, INC.

Gaudenzia, Inc. is one of the largest nonprofit providers of treatment for people with substance use and co-occurring disorders in the United States, with 51 facilities operating in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. The agency serves about 15,000 individuals annually and operates 120 programs providing a full continuum of care. Since 1968, Gaudenzia has provided specialized services and programs for all

demographics, including pregnant and parenting women, adolescents, people with substance use and co-occurring disorders, and more. Those seeking help can call Gaudenzia’s Treatment and Referral HelpLine at 833-976-HELP (4357). For more information, visit www.Gaudenzia.org

Attachment