ONE Retreats’ Transformative Psilocybin Wellness Initiative Addresses Mental Health Conditions for Veterans

SEAL Future Foundation joins forces to expand safe access to psychedelic-assisted therapies

“Guidance Integration Platform” to provide integration resources for the patient community

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to combat the mental health crisis facing veterans, ONE Retreats Jamaica, a premier psilocybin-assisted retreat provider, is currently offering a specialized Psilocybin Wellness Program for veterans. Designed to directly tackle PTSD, TBI, depression, anxiety, and suicidality, the program offers a structured, expert-led healing experience that blends cutting-edge science with time-honored therapeutic practices.

As Jamaica’s leading psychedelic retreat provider, ONE Retreats is committed to safety, personal growth, and transformative healing. Since launching in 2023, it has hosted 8 veteran-focused retreats, welcoming 80 veterans and numerous civilians on their journey to wellness. Of those who have attended, 90% have reported significant relief and lasting benefits.

A key component of the program is the “Guidance Integration" platform”—a first-of-its-kind online community offering ongoing integration, coaching, peer support, and educational resources to ensure lasting healing, long after participants return home. ONE Retreats also leads rigorous data collection efforts to advance research on psilocybin’s effectiveness in treating mental health conditions.

“With 22 veterans tragically taking their own lives every day, it's clear that the conventional approach and traditional treatments are not adequately addressing the root causes of deep-seated emotional trauma,” said Kevin Bourke, co-founder of ONE Retreats. "Our Psilocybin Wellness Program represents a crucial step forward in addressing the urgent mental health needs of veterans. By combining our psilocybin expertise with ONE Retreats' transformational approach, we’re offering veterans a real, sustainable path to healing."

"The transformative power of psilocybin therapy, when combined with proper preparation, setting, and integration support, can create profound breakthroughs for those struggling with trauma," said Vernise Cardillo, Retreat Operations Chief of ONE Retreats. "Drawing from my extensive experience in curating healing journeys worldwide, we've created a sanctuary where veterans can safely explore these treatments alongside expert facilitators who understand their unique challenges. Our program's success rate speaks to the critical importance of providing alternative healing modalities to those who've served our country."

Backed by the SEAL Future Foundation (SFF), a dedicated organization supporting Navy SEAL veterans, ONE Retreats is bridging the gap between breakthrough psychedelic therapies and those who need them most.

Participants begin with personalized consultations to ensure readiness before embarking on a six-day immersive retreat in Negril, Jamaica. The experience includes two psilocybin-assisted therapy sessions in a safe, legally regulated setting, supported by medical professionals and trained facilitators. Post-retreat, the Guidance Integration Platform provides long-term support for continued growth.

"For far too long, there has been a significant gap between effective mental health treatments and the veterans who desperately need them. At SEAL Future Foundation, our mission is to provide Navy SEALs a foundation that supports their well-being, education and careers to continue a life of service within their communities,” said Patrick Regan, veteran and volunteer Washington DC Forward Operating Base Lead of SEAL Future Foundation. “Our members who participated in ONE Retreats experienced the profound impact of this therapy firsthand. The resounding sentiment from all participants is that they would undergo psilocybin therapy again and recommend it to others that are struggling, or simply working on personal improvement."

Jamaica’s forward-thinking approach to psychedelics offers a legal, secure setting for this evidence-based mental health treatment. Building on the success of its Jamaica-based retreats, ONE Retreats is strengthening its data-driven research and expanding to the U.S. By 2026, licensed psilocybin-assisted therapy programs in Oregon and Colorado will make these transformative treatments more accessible to veterans who cannot travel internationally.

Veterans and organizations interested in participating in the Psilocybin Wellness Program can learn more at ONE Retreats . To donate to the SEAL Future Foundation, visit https://sealff.org/donate/ .

About ONE Retreats

ONE Retreats Jamaica is a premier provider of transformative psilocybin-assisted therapy retreats, offering safe, supportive environments for healing and personal growth. By blending traditional wisdom with modern therapeutic practices, our retreats help participants—both civilians and veterans—navigate mental health challenges, trauma, and self-discovery. Through guided psilocybin therapy and structured integration support, ONE Retreats is committed to making psychedelic healing more accessible while fostering a strong community of support and long-term well-being.

