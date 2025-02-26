Applied Systems Shines in Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work Awards

Chicago, IL., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced its recognition in Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work Awards. Each year, Built In celebrates tech companies of all sizes across the U.S. that offer exceptional total rewards packages, highlighting the innovative workspaces and employee-centric programs that set them apart. Applied secured impressive rankings on Built In’s "100 Best Large Companies" and "100 Best Places to Work" lists.

100 Best Large Companies (1,000+ employees):

Dallas: #18

Austin: #23

Atlanta: #29

Boston: #34

Chicago: #36

100 Best Places to Work:

Dallas: #25

Austin: #34

Atlanta: #32

Boston: #49

Chicago: #61

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and chief executive officer, Built In. “At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

Built In selects its Best Places to Work winners using an algorithm that analyzes company data on compensation, benefits, remote work, DEI initiatives, and other cultural factors, reflecting the benefits most valued by tech professionals in the workplace.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized in Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work Awards,” said Bridget Penney, chief people officer, Applied Systems. “This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to our people and delivering better outcomes for each other and our customers, fostering an environment where amazing career moments are made possible.”

