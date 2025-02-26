Cynomi Debuts First-of-Its-Kind Solution Showcase for Service Providers to Expand Cybersecurity Offerings and Drive Revenue Growth

Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the leading vCISO platform provider for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced the launch of its new module called Solution Showcase, a first-of-its-kind feature designed to help service providers expand their cybersecurity offerings and accelerate business growth. This new capability enables MSPs and MSSPs to better align their services with client needs, identify upsell opportunities in real-time, and optimize service delivery.

The Solution Showcase module enables service providers to easily map client needs, identifying security gaps and aligning existing services with customer requirements. It also provides valuable insight into service utilization, allowing MSPs and MSSPs to understand how their offerings are being used and improve customer engagement and retention. Additionally, the module unlocks new revenue growth opportunities by leveraging real-time data to identify upsell potential and expand cybersecurity services effectively.

The launch of Solution Showcase is Cynomi’s first step toward bridging the gap between cybersecurity and business growth, expanding the company’s focus beyond security experts to the business aspects of service providers. Solution Showcase empowers MSPs and MSSPs to strategically align their offerings with client needs, unlocking new revenue opportunities. With this addition, Cynomi reinforces its commitment to driving both cybersecurity excellence and business success for service providers.

"Helping our partners bridge security gaps and grow their revenue go hand in hand," said David Primor, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. "The Solution Showcase module is a real differentiator for service providers, transforming cybersecurity assessments into revenue-generating opportunities. As the only platform offering this level of service-to-client mapping, Cynomi is setting a new standard for the MSP and MSSP communities. We’re excited to present this new offering to them."

The Solution Showcase provides service providers with a structured way to map their existing offerings to their customers, gaining deeper visibility into service utilization and unmet security gaps. With this new module, Cynomi partners can seamlessly match their cybersecurity solutions to client demands, ensuring a more proactive approach to security while driving additional revenue.

About Cynomi

Cynomi offers a central cybersecurity hub for MSPs and MSSPs, designed to scale cybersecurity and compliance services while improving clients’ security posture. Acting as a CISO Copilot, the AI-powered platform standardizes processes and provides step by step guidance, making it easier to manage cybersecurity for more clients while boosting productivity and improving service quality. Automating processes like risk assessment and management, compliance readiness, remediation planning and reporting, Cynomi reduces manual work by up to 70% to accelerate cybersecurity and compliance journeys.

Founded in 2020 with the vision that every company deserves a CISO, Cynomi is trusted by MSPs, MSSPs, and consultancies worldwide. Backed by leading venture capital firms, the company operates globally with offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA.

