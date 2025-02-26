Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces LOI to Acquire County Line Industrial, LLC

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire key assets and business operations of County Line Industrial, LLC, a respected industrial fabrication and modular manufacturing enterprise based in Bokchito, Oklahoma. The proposed transaction is subject to the execution of a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement and customary closing conditions.

County Line Industrial is recognized for its expertise in delivering custom-built modular components, precision welding, and on-site installation services. The company has built a reputation for operational excellence and reliability in meeting customer needs.

This acquisition is a key element of Safe & Green’s strategic growth plan. By integrating County Line Industrial’s operational expertise with Safe & Green’s modular solutions business, the Company aims to create significant synergies that will streamline supply chains, improve profitability and accelerate time-to-market. The initiative also complements the innovative platforms of Olenox and Machfu.com, as highlighted in recent press releases, positioning the combined businesses to deliver sustainable, long-term value to investors.

Safe & Green will also secure the continued service of essential personnel from County Line Industrial, including General Manager Carter Fields and other key team members, ensuring a smooth transition and the preservation of vital customer relationships.

Mike McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Green Holdings Corp., stated, "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in enhancing our operational efficiency and expanding our modular capabilities. By integrating County Line Industrial’s expertise, we are strengthening our plant’s production capacity, streamlining operations, and improving overall efficiency. Additionally, with Olenox’s potential to bring in new customers for our service division, we see this as a strategic move to drive long-term growth and value for our shareholders." Safe & Green is currently conducting comprehensive due diligence and expects to finalize the definitive agreement with a target closing in the first half of 2025. The Company expects to provide further updates as the transaction progresses.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of highstiler value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire key assets and business operations of County Line Industrial, LLC. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the successful completion of the proposed acquisition of County Line Industrial, LLC’s key assets and business operations, the timing to consummate the proposed acquisition, the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the acquisition, the Company’s ability to successfully leverage its existing facilities, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

