Omnium Brewing’s Nashua Taproom Opens Doors at 300 Main St

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnium Brewing, a woman-led brewery known for its exceptional brews and delicious food menu, opened a new taproom in Nashua, NH, on February 21, 2025. It has quickly become a favorite destination for craft beer enthusiasts and food lovers. Founded by Jasmin Patel, the brewery is celebrated for its dedication to creating unique flavors and fostering innovation in the craft beer industry.





Omnium Brewing has reached an important milestone with the opening of its new location in Nashua, NH. The taproom officially opened on February 21, 2025, at 300 Main St, in Shaws Plaza, next to Nova Trampoline Park in Nashua, NH with plenty of free parking in the Plaza. The main level is now open with a capacity of 300 guests. It features a full kitchen, a dining area, and a full bar offering 30 beers on tap, wines, signature cocktails, other alcoholic drinks, and cold cans to go. The main level also includes a lounge space and a state-of-the-art audio & video system with over 20 big-size TVs. As part of an ongoing expansion, the lower level and outdoor patio are set to open later in 2025. Total space across the main and lower levels is more than 27,000 square feet, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere for beer and food fanatics.

Omnium Brewing’s Nashua taproom features a modern kitchen equipped with the latest equipment, ensuring that guests enjoy a seamless dining experience. The kitchen serves a wide variety of dishes designed to pair perfectly with Omnium’s craft beers. The menu includes customer favorites such as OmNachos, Marinated Steak Tips, Indian Street Chaat, Delhi Chhole Bowl, Dan Dan Noodles, Mexican Torta, Greek Salad, as well as new additions to the menu such as Pizza, Samosa Chaat, and more, making it a must-visit spot for food lovers and beer enthusiasts.

Omnium Brewing’s Nashua taproom offers a dedicated space for private events, perfect for celebrations like holiday parties, weddings, birthdays, corporate outings, and other special gatherings. With a capacity to accommodate up to 40 guests, the space provides a vibrant atmosphere, paired with Omnium’s exceptional craft beers and delicious food, to make any gathering memorable.

Founder Jasmin Patel expressed her excitement: "We are incredibly proud of the warm reception our Nashua taproom has received. Our team has worked hard to create a space that reflects our commitment to quality, community, and innovation in the craft beer industry."

Omnium Brewing is known for its unique and flavorful brews. Currently, retail cans are available at many fine retailers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, making it easier for customers to enjoy Omnium’s beloved craft beers. Looking ahead, Omnium Brewing has exciting plans to expand its reach even further. To find retailers that sell Omnium Brewing's beers, visit their Beer Finder: omniumbrewing.com/beer-finder

For more information, visit omniumbrewing.com and follow Omnium Brewing on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @OmniumBrewing. To find Omnium Brewing's locations, visit omniumbrewing.com/locations

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abd9fbba-2fd9-44f3-8dd6-a0d05f5abed5