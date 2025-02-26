Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands in Texas with Two Franchise Agreements for 11 New Locations in Houston and Austin

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, is excited to announce its continued expansion in Texas with the signing of two Shop Development Agreements (SDAs). These agreements will bring a total of 11 new Potbelly locations to the Greater Houston area and Austin areas, further solidifying the brand’s presence in the Lone Star State.

Franchise partners Dana and Richard Biddy will open five new shops in the Pearland-Galveston region, while Jignesh and Nitin Patel will open six locations in the vibrant Austin market. These expansions reflect Potbelly’s strategic growth plan to partner with passionate, multi-unit operators through franchising that provide exceptional dining experiences and foster a sense of community.

Potbelly’s strategic expansion in the Greater Houston Area and Austin underscores its broader commitment to growing in key markets across the country through franchising. The company continues to seek passionate operators to join its franchise network in the State of Texas including Houston, Dallas, Austin, Waco and other remaining available territories. and help expand its footprint in untapped territories.

Dana and Richard Biddy bring a shared commitment and experience in operations to provide Potbelly’s craveable toasted sandwiches, fresh ingredients, and warm hospitality in the Greater Houston area from the Galveston Bay area to Missouri City. Jignesh and Nitin Patel, with extensive experience owning brands like Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Subway, and Golden Corral, as well as hotels, will leverage their proven expertise to establish the Potbelly brand in Austin.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these talented franchise partners to the Potbelly family,” said Todd Owen, Director Franchise Sales, Potbelly Sandwich Works. “Their dedication to excellence and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to create neighborhood gathering spots that deliver great food and good vibes.”

The new locations in both markets are expected to stimulate local economic growth by creating jobs and offering residents a new go-to destination for delicious sandwiches and a welcoming atmosphere.

Specific site locations and opening details for the new shops will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ franchise opportunities, please contact:

Todd L. Owen

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (872) 250-6956

Email: Todd.Owen@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com