Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands in St. Louis with New 7 Shop Commitment from Potbelly’s 2024 Franchisee of the Year.

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, is excited to announce a significant expansion in St. Louis, Missouri, with the signing of a new Shop Development Agreement (SDA). Longtime franchisee Todd Stimson, who currently owns and operates three Potbelly locations in the area, has committed to opening an additional seven shops in the St. Louis region, further strengthening the brand's presence and growth in the market.

The development of these seven new locations underscores Potbelly’s ongoing strategic growth plan to partner with proven multi-unit operators in expanding its presence across key markets through franchising nationwide. The company remains eager to partner with passionate multi-unit operators to expand its footprint in the remaining untapped territories of Missouri.

Todd Stimson, who has been a dedicated member of the Potbelly franchise family for many years, was honored as Franchisee of the Year at Potbelly’s 2023 System Summit and Operator of the year in 2024. His exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences have made him a standout franchisee and an integral part of Potbelly’s success.

The addition of these new shops in St. Louis is expected to contribute to the local economy by creating numerous job opportunities. Specific locations and grand opening details will be announced in the coming months, generating excitement among St. Louis residents and visitors alike.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ available franchise opportunities, please contact:

Todd L. Owen

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (872) 250-6956

Email: Todd.Owen@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com