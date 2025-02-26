Manga Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Akita Publishing, Bilibili Comics, Bungeishunju, Hitotsubashi, Kadokawa, Kodansha, Nihon Bungeisha, Seven Seas Entertainment, Shogakukan, VIZ & Yen Press

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manga Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Content Type (Printed, Digital), By Gender (Male, Female), By Distribution Channel, By Genre, By Audience, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global manga market size is expected to reach USD 42.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2025 to 2030. The considerable market growth can be credited to the growing prominence of titles as a mainstream source of entertainment.



The wide range of genres, such as adventure, fantasy, thrillers, romance, sci-fi, inspirational, educational, etc., is primarily driving the market growth. Besides, the availability of titles in various languages is expediting the expansion of the market across geographies. The online fan communities and growing consumer interest in anime are significantly driving the market growth. Streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation, are propelling viewers' interest in anime, leading to increased demand as the audience seeks original content.



Several companies operating in the market are also focusing on the launch of various new and fascinating titles to gain a competitive edge. They are also taking profound steps to promote the creation of fresh and original content. For instance, in October 2023, Viz Media launched a new manga platform to allow publishing of selected one-shot stories by the creators in the U.S. to whom the company announced to provide professional guidance. Such initiatives will open new growth avenues for the market in the upcoming years.



The market is expected to witness at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030, as it is observing an upward trend in popularity and sales. Moreover, the increased promotion of manga and the growing prominence of anime series and movies based on the market is driving the market growth further. For instance, in October 2023, Kodansha LTD announced the release of seven new simulpub titles. The company will also debut two new manga series that were launched in Japan and U.S. on its K MANGA service.



Manga Market Report Highlights

Based on content type, the digital segment recorded the largest revenue share of over 78% in 2024. Digital manga is experiencing rapid growth in international markets, driven by the increasing accessibility of digital platforms.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The popularity of webtoons and vertical scroll formats is reshaping the online market for manga.

Based on genre, the action & adventure segment held the largest market share in 2024. A growing trend within action-adventure manga is the focus on strong, diverse protagonists who challenge traditional tropes.

Based on gender, the male segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. The increasing popularity of manga adaptations of popular video games and anime is a growing trend in the male segment.

Based on audience, the adults segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. The demand for mature romance & drama manga targeted at adult readers has seen a significant uptick.

The Asia Pacific manga market accounted for the largest market with a revenue share of more than 85% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 21% from 2025 to 2030.

