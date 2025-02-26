Global Pharmaceutical Market Size to Worth USD 2845.3 Billion by 2032, Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Innovations in Drug Research Propels Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Global Pharmaceutical Market size was valued at USD 1598 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2845.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2024 to 2032.”

The growth of the Pharmaceutical Market is influenced by various factors, including the rising demand for innovative therapies, government efforts to enhance healthcare access, and the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities globally. The pharmaceutical business is experiencing a transformation with a powerful focus on analysis and improvement (R&D) to satisfy unfulfilled medical desires. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, has led to the emergence of advanced treatments. Moreover, the increased adoption of digital health technologies and recognition of vaccine development and biologics are also contributing to the growth of the market.





Pharmaceutical Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1598 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2845.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Segments Overview

By Molecule Type

The pharmaceutical sector was led by conventional drugs (small molecules), which contributed 54% of the overall revenue share. Small-molecule drugs will still be the backbone of the pharmaceutical industry because they are of a lower cost, couples readily to a straightforward manufacture process, and a variety of diseases have well-established treatment plans for them. These medicines are especially useful for chronic diseases and infectious diseases. Nonetheless, we are also seeing a gradual transition to biologics and biosimilars, as they are very effective in treating complex diseases, including cancer and autoimmune diseases. Over the forecast period, biologics products like monoclonal antibodies and gene therapies are anticipated to gain considerable traction owing to their targeted therapeutic models and capacity to cover previously untreatable conditions.

By Product

In 2023, the branded segment accounted for the largest share 66% due to the high demand for patented drugs and innovative therapies. Branded pharmaceuticals are often associated with advanced R&D, rigorous clinical trials, and strong marketing strategies, which contribute to their premium pricing and market dominance. Nevertheless, the segment of generic drugs is also growing fast, especially in emerging markets, thanks to their low price and many blockbuster drugs going off patent. The biosimilars segment is proving to be a significant growth, providing more affordable options for patients needing expensive biologics and increasing patient access to advanced treatment.

By Type

In 2023, the prescription drugs segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 88%, owing to the high dependence on prescribed drugs for treating chronic and acute diseases. These medications are necessary to treat some complex diseases for which the use of specialized medical supervision is required. Even though the over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market is growing with significant growth rate, it is growing fast because of their easy accessibility and increased self-medication for minor ailments. The growing number of over-the-counter drugs for allergy management, pain relief, and gastroenteritis is anticipated to increase segment growth during the forecast period.

By End Market

In 2023, hospitals led the end-user segment with 53% share of total market revenue. Hospitals are the main site of comprehensive treatment for acute and chronic illness, which requires a constant supply of pharmaceuticals. The increasing cases of hospital admissions as well as the rising healthcare infrastructure in developing regions also drive the demand for pharmaceutical products. Retail pharmacies and online pharmacies also play an important role as end-users, while the online pharmacy end-user type is witnessing rapid growth thanks to home delivery and growing e-commerce platform adoption.

Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation

By Pharmaceutical Molecule Type

Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules) Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Cell & Gene Therapy Others

Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)

By Pharmaceutical Product

Branded

Generics

By Pharmaceutical Type

Prescription

OTC

By Pharmaceutical Disease

Cardiovascular diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Infectious diseases

Neurological disorders

Respiratory diseases

Autoimmune diseases

Mental health disorders

Gastrointestinal disorders

Women’s health Diseases

Genetic and rare genetic diseases

Dermatological conditions

Obesity

Renal diseases

Liver conditions

Hematological disorders

Eye conditions

Infertility conditions

Endocrine disorders

Allergies

Others

By Pharmaceutical Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Inhalations

Other

By Pharmaceutical Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Injectable

Sprays

Suspensions

Powders

Other Formulations

By Pharmaceutical End Market

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America was the most prominent revenue contributor to the global pharmaceutical market, with 45.0% of the total revenue share. This dominance of market owing to the market's advanced healthcare infrastructure, the high healthcare expenditure, and strong presence of leading pharmaceutical companies. North America dominated the market, and the U.S. is likely the largest market in this region as the region has a developed healthcare system, extensive research and development activities (R&D), supportive government policies, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases. New statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that almost 60% of adults in the U.S. have at least one chronic disease, accentuating the need for novel therapies.

In the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be growing with the fastest growth as it is driven by fast urbanization, increasing expenditure for healthcare as well as the extending of pharmaceutical manufacturing capacities. Countries like China and India are implementing governments policies to increase health care accessibility and reduce infectious and chronic disease burdens. India's pharmaceutical industry, often referred to as the "pharmacy of the world," is a major exporter of generic drugs, contributing significantly to the global market.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Pfizer Inc. launched a new mRNA-based vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), marking a significant advancement in vaccine technology.

In January 2024, Roche received FDA approval for its novel immunotherapy drug for advanced melanoma, showcasing the growing focus on oncology treatments.





