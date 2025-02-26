Drafting Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Training Course: Current Practices, Advanced Understanding, and Developments (ONLINE EVENT: March 28, 2025 & ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Understanding and Drafting Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive one-day oil and gas industry training course will bring you up to date on current practice and developments, and ensure you understand the implications of the contracts you are working with.

The oil and gas industry is fast-moving and complex, and the legal and regulatory framework of upstream oil industry contracts is constantly changing. It's critical that all lawyers, commercial and contracts managers working in this sector are up-to-speed with latest contractual developments and their implications.

This training course focuses on general contract terms - terms which are common to all types of agreements and have an enormous impact - including:

Contractual liabilities and indemnities

Hold harmless clauses

Dispute resolution clauses

Contractual guarantees and warranties

Risk identification and allocation

General obligations of the parties

Jurisdictional issues

Why you should attend

Understand the mindset of the English Judiciary in relation to these complex contracts

Learn about the potential consequences of implied terms

Get to grips with the differences between indemnity, exclusion, and limitation of liability clauses

Master the intricacies of hold harmless clauses

Gain insights into bilateral and multilateral investment treaties

Understand the problems encountered when working in different jurisdictions

Familiarise yourself with the methods of dealing with contract disputes

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Procurement managers

Contract managers

Contract analysts

Contract engineers representing international petroleum companies

Contractors and sub-contractors to the petroleum industry together with host governments

Speakers:



Scott Styles

University of Aberdeen Law School



Scott C. Styles is senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen Law School. He is Assistant Editor of Daintith and Willoughby, the leading book on UK oil and gas law. He has many years experience of teaching and researching oil and gas law, with a particular focus on regulatory matters and contracting.



For more information about this training and potential future dates, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78xj4x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.