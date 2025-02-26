Recycled Textiles Market Projected to Reach USD 8.69 Billion by 2032 | Growing Sustainability Initiatives and Circular Economy Adoption Fuel Market Growth

Austin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The recycled textiles market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 8.69 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70% from 2024 to 2032.”

A key market driver for sustainable fashion is the demand for eco-friendly fabrics. An equivalent movement towards a business approach with a lower environmental footprint of textile production is assuring consumers and industries that recycled textiles can serve your everyday needs responsibly. Turns out that with fast fashion being one of the biggest polluters, spewing endless amounts of textile waste into our landfills, governments, and organizations are implementing strict policies meant to encourage textile recycling. This includes investments into new recycling technologies, like chemical and mechanical recycling, which will increase efficiency and scalability in recycling.

Moreover, the move towards a circular economy model which focuses on minimizing waste and maximizing resource efficiency is promoting the use of recycled textiles in many sectors including apparel, automotive, and home furnishing industries. The rising demand for recycled fibers and fabrics is also supported by government policies on sustainable textiles and rising corporate responsibility initiatives.





Recycled Textiles Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.76 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.70% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Textile Waste Source (Post-consumer, Pre-consumer/Post-industrial)

• By Type (Recycled Cotton, Recycled Wool, Recycled Polyester, Recycled Nylon, Others)

• By Material (Polyester, Cotton, Nylon, Wool, Others)

• By End-use Industry (Apparel & Fashion, Home Furnishings, Automotive, Industrial, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing Consumer Awareness about Sustainability and Environmental Impact Drives Recycled Textiles Market Expansion

• Rising Investment in Sustainable Fashion and Circular Economy Models Drives Recycled Textiles Market Demand

Which Region Leads the Recycled Textiles Market Growth?

North America held the largest market share of approximately 35% in 2023. The growing consumer interest in sustainable fashion and textiles, along with strong improvements in recycling technologies and infrastructures. The US has invested heavily in textile recycling and many of the large fashion brands have been readily adopting circular economy principles and using recycled fibers in their lines. Textile waste collection programs, aimed at getting consumers to recycle unwanted clothes via drop-offs at stores and take-back schemes, are also increasing in the region. In addition, regulations in North America have gradually become more favorable towards a sustainable approach, with several states already bringing legislation for the implementation of textile EPR programs. It incentivizes producers to create recyclable products, and that producers are responsible for the disposal of their goods at the end-of-life stage.

Market Segmentation

By Textile Waste Source

The post-consumer segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for approximately 65% of the total market share. As consumers become increasingly aware of their role in textile waste and public eagerness fuels the search for eco-friendly ways to discard old clothes, this kind of waste is now the largest component of the recycling stream. Big retailers like H&M and Patagonia are getting into the garment collection game, urging customers to recycle old threads instead of sending them to the landfill. This segment has grown further due to the worldwide movement towards circular fashion, which implies designing products to be recycled and reused again. Not only are landfills kept to a minimum disposal and recycling systems away from landfills-but the materials get to be used in new products, quickly strengthening the recycling economy.

By Type

Recycled Polyester held the largest market share of around 45% in 2023. The widespread use of polyester in the textile industry and the availability of PET bottle recycling technologies contribute to its dominance. Recycled polyester offers significant environmental benefits by reducing plastic waste and minimizing carbon emissions. Leading market players, such as Unifi Inc. and Teijin Limited, are developing advanced recycled polyester solutions to cater to sustainable textile demand. Recycled Cotton is another fast-growing segment, driven by its widespread applications in casual wear and home textiles. As consumers and businesses become more aware of the environmental impact of polyester production, the demand for recycled polyester has started to grow.

By Material

In the recycled textiles industry, polyester led the material segment in 2023, commanding a share of 50%. Polyester is one of the most commonly used materials for textiles worldwide, meaning it comprises a large proportion of recyclable textile waste. Polyester is one of the key fibers with a high potential for recycling, as it accounts for approximately 60% of the total consumption of textile fibers and is extensively used in many consumer products, especially fashion and apparel. Lifetime of polyester: can be mechanically or chemically recycled to make virgin fibers, and products out of old garments and textiles. Recycled polyester could not have evolved without firms like Unifi, the producer of Repreve, offering quality fibers made from bottles and textile waste.

Recent Developments

Inditex (Zara) announced a partnership with Circ, a leading textile recycling company, to enhance circular fashion initiatives and increase the use of recycled textiles in their supply chain. In 2023, Renewcell expanded its textile recycling capacity in Sweden to meet growing demand for Circulose, a biodegradable material derived from recycled cotton waste, aimed at replacing virgin cotton in fashion production.

