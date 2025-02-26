FullBloom Acquires CharacterStrong, Leading Provider of School-Based Mental Health Solutions for Students

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullBloom, the nation’s leading child development platform, providing academic, behavioral, and mental health interventions and supports to K-12 schools, today announced the acquisition of CharacterStrong, a national provider of multi-tiered school-based mental health solutions, including innovative proprietary curricula and supporting resources, as well as programming and training for K-12 educators. CharacterStrong’s products address a critical need in K-12 education, providing measurable tools that allow educators to support students suffering from mental health challenges. The addition of CharacterStrong bolsters FullBloom’s ability to integrate academic, behavioral, and mental health programs and deliver more holistic, personalized solutions that are tailored to the needs of each student.

“We are excited to welcome CharacterStrong into the FullBloom family,” said Jeffrey Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of FullBloom. “We are focused on providing products and services that allow our school partners to personalize solutions for students who are struggling in school, and CharacterStrong is a perfect complement to our academic and behavioral intervention portfolio. Integrated solutions that consider a student’s academic, behavioral and mental health needs simultaneously are more likely to accelerate learning, reduce the total cost of treatment, and create safer schools for our students.”

“Mental health has emerged as one of the most pressing challenges facing our schools and communities. We are committed to building a comprehensive platform that allows schools to address these challenges, prioritizing early identification and prevention,” said Cohen. “Two years ago we acquired EmpowerU, a leading Tier 2 service provider that pairs a coach with each student in an effort to address mental health concerns before they advance and require intense and costly interventions. The addition of CharacterStrong expands our school-based mental health footprint and brings us one step closer to offering a full-scale set of mental health products and services that does not exist in the K-12 market.”

CharacterStrong’s co-founders John Norlin, Lindsay Norlin and Houston Kraft, as well as Dr. Clay Cook, Chief Development Officer, and the rest of the CharacterStrong team, are now part of FullBloom’s new mental health division. John Norlin will lead the new business as Co-Founder of CharacterStrong and General Manager of FullBloom Mental Health.

“We’ve built something truly special at CharacterStrong and joining the FullBloom team gives us a platform to further expand our impact, support more students, and empower more educators than ever before,” said Norlin. “With FullBloom’s vast experience and scale in K12 education, we’re excited to take this next step towards becoming the leader in school-based mental health. Together, we will help build resilience, promote well-being, and reduce the need for more intensive interventions.”

FullBloom has been a leading provider of academic, behavioral, and emotional support for nearly 50 years, delivering specialized education, intervention services, professional development, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. In recent years, the organization has expanded its focus on mental health, ensuring that children receive the comprehensive, wraparound services they need to overcome non-academic barriers to success.

Founded in 2016, CharacterStrong has partnered with schools and districts worldwide to train more than 240,000 educators and serve over six million students. Its addition further enhances FullBloom’s ability to offer multi-tiered levels of support, from universal instruction for all students (Tier 1) to interventions (Tier 2 and Tier 3) for those with the greatest needs.

FullBloom and its three operating divisions – Catapult Learning, Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), and Little Leaves Behavioral Services – support more than 190,000 students and families, 1,350 school districts, and 25,000 educators annually. For more information about its services, visit FullBloom.org.

About FullBloom

FullBloom is the nation’s leading child development services platform providing academic, behavioral, and emotional intervention and support. We create better life outcomes for children and their families, regardless of the learning obstacles and other challenges they face. The company achieves measurable and sustained academic, behavioral, and emotional gains through evidence-based programs that include specialized education, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies, intervention services, professional development, mental health programming and more. Founded in 1976, FullBloom supports more than 190,000 students and families, 1,350 school districts, and 25,000 educators annually. Come explore FullBloom and its operating divisions – Catapult Learning, Specialized Education Services, Inc (SESI), Little Leaves Behavioral Services, and now CharacterStrong.

About CharacterStrong

CharacterStrong is a leading provider of empirically supported PreK-12, multi-tiered solutions designed to support whole child success. In partnership with educators, we enhance student well-being, belonging, and engagement through innovative curricula, professional development, and targeted interventions. Since our founding in 2016, CharacterStrong has partnered with schools and districts serving over 6 million students worldwide and has trained more than 240,000 educators. We remain committed to making a lasting impact on students’ academic, emotional, and behavioral growth—equipping them with the skills they need to thrive both in and beyond the classroom. Learn more at CharacterStrong.