UK, EU and International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: April 1-2, 2025)

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2-day Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical and interactive two-day course explains what you need to know and do to get the best commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.

When you are embarking on a project which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties need to agree on the thorny topics of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both. The allocation of risk and ancillary aspects such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.

The expert trainer covers the following topics from a UK and international perspective:

IP ownership and rights of use

Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use

EU and UK competition law

Software agreements

Types of party and collaboration structure

Ancillary agreements

The use of interactive case studies and exercises will help embed the learning.

Benefits of attending

By attending this seminar, you will:

Understand the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility

the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility Appreciate the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement

the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement Explore the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives

the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives Identify the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly

the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly Recognise the key points to consider when contracting internationally

There will be adequate time during the programme for discussion and to ask the expert trainer your questions.

Certifications:

CPD : 12 hours for your records

: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been designed to give a comprehensive overview of R&D collaboration and JV agreements. It's applicable to all those who are new to these agreements, or are looking for a refresher, including:

In-house lawyers

Contract managers

Technology transfer managers

Patent attorneys

Private practice legal advisers

Others who are involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of R&D and joint venture agreements

The expert trainer will use case studies, exercises and discussion sessions to help embed the learning.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Project nature/scope and parties' roles and responsibilities

Contract services - imposing the correct levels of obligation

Joint R&D - pitfalls and essential points

Objectives - covering all parties' objectives and explaining these in the agreement

Contributions - different ways of contributing to collaboration and research

Obligations and deliverables - imposing specific measurable targets

Responsibility for outcome/allocation of risks - importance of wordings in obligations

Case studies, examples and discussion

IP ownership, rights of use and other issues

Background and types of IP - who owns what and who will own what IP in the future

Foreground IP - importance of covering all future IP developed

Improvements - importance of covering all future IP developed

Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use - different ways of carving up the pie

Case studies, examples and discussion

Other common provisions in international contracts

Confidentiality - 11 points which must be covered

Change control provisions - different ways of change occurring and wordings for clauses

Payment arrangements - milestones, triggers, performance bonds

Exclusivity and non-compete - important points

Avoidance of conflicts - dispute resolution systems

Acceptance arrangements

Limitations on liability - requirement for specificity in the clauses

Termination and withdrawal - termination for cause and insolvency

Code of conduct - when to use them, what to impose

Choice of law and jurisdiction - some basic considerations for these clauses

Competition law

EU and UK competition law

The key UK and EU legislation

Applying the Block Exemptions - the expansion of the exemption net

Risk assesment and mitigation - points to consider

The impact of Brexit on R&D and JV agreements and steps to take

Final questions for day one

Day 2

Software agreements

Scope of works

Acceptance process

Third-party licences - considerations before granting these licences

Usual restrictions

Maintenance and support/service levels - the importance of negotiating and specifying metrics for effective SL Agreements

Case studies, examples and discussion

Types of party and their priorities

Commercial

Universities

Charities

Funders

Examples and discussion

Types of collaboration structure

Contractual joint venture - different types of JV agreements and their terms

Non-corporate joint venture

Joint company

Common problems with each type of co-operative structure

Case studies, examples and discussion

Ancillary agreements

Confidentiality agreements - 11 essential points to cover

Material transfer agreements - who uses them and the main points to cover

Heads of terms - their importance and advantages in pharma industry agreements

Case study workshop

Interactive discussions on example contracts

Practical drafting exercises

Final questions

Speakers:



Richard Brady

British Legal Centre



Richard Brady is a lawyer who has spent many years working in Europe and the Middle East in the legal, financial and insurance arenas. He has a degree from Cambridge College of Teachers (2005) on Teaching English and founded the British Legal Centre in 2010. He has taught professional legal skills in many companies around the World, including Deloitte and Touche, EY, White & Case, Baker McKenzie, Shalakany Law Office, DLA Piper and Clifford Chance. He has also conducted live training courses at legal departments of corporations, including: Shell Oil, Master Foods, Air Liquide, DAMAC (Dubai), ENKA (Turkey) EMBRACO/Whirlpool (Brazil), and Mowasalat (Qatar).



His specialist areas include contract law, contract drafting, M&A in the pharma industry, arbitration law and FIDIC contracts.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psvqks

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.