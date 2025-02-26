INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of TransMedics Group

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In TransMedics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in TransMedics between February 23, 2023 and January 10, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMDX) and reminds investors of the April 15, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to generate business and revenue; (2) TransMedics engaged in unsafe practices and hid safety issues and generally lacked safety oversight; (3) the foregoing subjected TransMedics to heightened risk of scrutiny and regulatory risk; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about TransMedics’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On January 10, 2025, Scorpion Capital issued a report about TransMedics. In this report, Scorpion Capital stated that in "20 years of shorting, TransMedics is the most extreme and grotesque healthcare fraud we have encountered, not only for its scale, but because it is predicated on the exploitation of the most vulnerable patients – the terminally ill, desperate for an organ. The 'lucky' patients who receive a diseased, damaged organ rejected by reputable surgeons and centers [. . .] are oblivious to the cesspool of perverse, secret incentives that steered the organ their way. [Corruption pervades] every aspect of the business model."

On this news, TransMedics stock fell 5.15% on January 10, 2025. On January 13, 2025, TransMedics stock fell a further 6.9%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding TransMedics’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the TransMedics class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/TMDX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

