UK & EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) and The Metaverse IP Perspective Training Course: Commercialisation, Legislation, Regulation and Case Law (ONLINE EVENT: March 11, 2025/ON-DEMAND)

This far into the 21st century, everyone should be familiar with the concepts of artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

This course not only explains what these are but also explains the intellectual property issues that arise from using them and the areas you need to know to operate in today's (and tomorrow's) world!

This course will ensure you are informed about the latest technological developments in AI and the Metaverse and how they work - which is an essential prerequisite to understanding the intellectual property issues that arise from their use - all of which this course covers.

The first half of this 3-hour programme is an explanation of AI and the metaverse and the IP and other legal issues arising from them; the second half is a workshop, working through a practical scenario where you will negotiate an IP clause from a fact pattern involving these issues.

Attending this event also gives you the opportunity to ask questions of the expert presenter.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Certifications:

CPD : 3 hours for your records

: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel

Business development managers

Commercial managers and business executives

Compliance officers

Board directors

Key Topics Covered:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

What is AI?

AI engines

How does AI work - types

How does AI work - techniques

AI technology

International debate

Legal implications of using AI to generate content

IP protection of AI-generated content

Patent example

Copyright example

AI and copyright

Using other's IP to generate AI-generated content

Using AI to generate content

Practical tips - what to do

Concerns

UK AI legislation, regulation and case law

EU AI legislation and regulation

Legal issues in AI projects

The Metaverse

The Metaverse - evolution

What is the metaverse?

Commercialisation of the metaverse

Metaverse issues and possible solutions

Trade mark issues in the metaverse

Copyright issues in the metaverse

Patent issues in the metaverse

Other issues in the metaverse

Workshop: Use of AI and issues with IP rights flowing from this

A practical session negotiating an IP clause

Final questions

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie. Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law.

He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies. His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues.

He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques). Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.



