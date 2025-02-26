Aluminum Beverage Cans Market Valuation Set to Reach US$ 61.12 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum beverage cans market was valued at US$ 36.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 61.12 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The aluminum beverage cans market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, driven by increasing demand for convenient, sustainable, and recyclable packaging solutions. As of 2024, the global aluminum can production is expected to reach 627 billion units, with North America, Europe, and China leading the charge. North America alone accounted for approximately 120 billion aluminum beverage cans in 2020, and this number is projected to increase to 173 billion by 2030. Europe produced 73 billion units in 2020, with expectations to grow to 109 billion by 2030, while China’s production is set to rise from 71 billion in 2020 to 122 billion by 2030. India, though a smaller player, is also seeing growth, with consumption expected to reach 2 billion cans in the near future, up from 1.3 billion in 2019-20.

Brazil has emerged as a key player in the aluminum beverage can market, producing 32.3 billion cans in 2023, with sales reaching 33.4 billion in 2021. The Canpack Group’s new plant in Poços de Caldas, Brazil, will further boost production capacity by 1.3 billion units annually. The United States remains a major exporter, shipping $635 million worth of aluminum cans in 2023, with Canada and Mexico being the largest recipients. On the import side, the U.S. brought in $411 million worth of aluminum cans, with Mexico and Canada being the primary suppliers. These trends highlight the growing global demand for aluminum beverage cans and the increasing focus on sustainability and recycling.

Key Findings in Aluminum Beverage Cans Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 61.12 billion CAGR 5.75% Largest Region (2024) North America (30%) By Type Standard Cans (35%) By Structure 2-Piece Cans (60%) By Beverage Type Carbonated Soft Drinks (30%) By Capacity 200 ml – 330 ml (35%) Top Drivers Rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions

Legislative measures reducing single-use plastics

Lightweight nature reducing transportation costs Top Trends Growth of ready-to-drink beverages

Advancements in smart can technology

Increasing popularity of functional beverages Top Challenges Supply chain disruptions in aluminum production

Rising energy costs impacting production

Geopolitical tensions affecting raw material availability

Sustainability and Recycling is the Green Revolution Take Shape in the Market

Recycling has become a cornerstone of the aluminum beverage can market, with significant environmental and economic benefits. Recycling aluminum saves 95% of the energy required to produce new aluminum from raw materials. In the United States, nearly 90,000 aluminum cans are recycled every minute, and recycling all discarded cans could save more than $1 billion annually. The average recycled content of an aluminum can made in the U.S. is 71%, and recycling all wasted cans could generate enough energy to power 2 million homes for a year. Additionally, recycling could reduce emissions by 9.8 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent annually.

The industry has also made strides in lightweighting innovations, reducing the thickness of aluminum can lids from 0.39mm to 0.24mm. This not only reduces material usage but also lowers transportation costs and carbon emissions. The U.S. aluminum industry has announced over $10 billion in investments for domestic manufacturing operations, further emphasizing the commitment to sustainability. These efforts are crucial as consumers and governments increasingly demand environmentally friendly packaging solutions. The aluminum beverage can industry’s focus on recycling and sustainability positions it as a leader in the green packaging revolution.

Trade Dynamics: Export and Import Insights in Aluminum Beverage Cans Market

Trade dynamics play a crucial role in the aluminum beverage can market, with significant exports and imports recorded globally. In 2023, the United States exported $635 million worth of aluminum cans, with Canada and Mexico receiving $454 million and $92.2 million, respectively. The U.S. also imported $411 million worth of aluminum cans, with Mexico and Canada supplying $169 million and $55 million, respectively. Germany, China, and France were also notable exporters to the U.S., with exports worth $28.3 million, $24.2 million, and $19.3 million, respectively. Brazil received $11.6 million worth of aluminum can exports from the U.S., while Belgium and the Bahamas received $7.63 million and $7.18 million, respectively.

From March 2023 to February 2024, the world aluminum beverage can market imported 18,136 shipments of beverage cans, though this represented a decline of 5,803 shipments compared to the previous year. These trade dynamics highlight the interconnectedness of the global market and the importance of international trade in meeting regional demand. The U.S. remains a key player in both exports and imports, reflecting its significant production capacity and consumption levels. As the global market continues to grow, trade dynamics will remain a critical factor in shaping the industry’s future.

Technological Innovations: Lightweighting and Design

Technological innovations have been pivotal in driving the aluminum beverage can market forward. One of the most significant advancements is lightweighting, which has reduced the thickness of aluminum can lids from 0.39mm to 0.24mm. This not only reduces material usage but also lowers transportation costs and carbon emissions. The average aluminum can now weighs approximately 14.9 grams, down from 16.55 grams in 1972. These innovations have made aluminum cans more efficient and environmentally friendly, aligning with the industry’s sustainability goals.

In addition to lightweighting, the industry has also focused on material composition and design. The typical aluminum can is made of 3104 aluminum alloy for the body and 5182 alloy for the lid, ensuring durability and strength. A standard 12-ounce aluminum can is capable of withstanding over 90 pounds of pressure per square inch, making it an ideal packaging solution for carbonated beverages. These technological advancements have not only improved the performance of aluminum cans but also enhanced their appeal to consumers and manufacturers alike. As the industry continues to innovate, aluminum beverage cans are likely to remain a preferred packaging choice.

Regional Market Insights: North America, Europe, and Asia

Regional markets play a crucial role in shaping the global aluminum beverage can industry. North America is a dominant player, with consumption expected to reach 173 billion cans by 2030, up from 120 billion in 2020. The U.S. aluminum beverage can market is expected to reach $16.85 billion by 2032, driven by increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Europe is also a significant market, with production projected to increase from 73 billion units in 2020 to 109 billion by 2030. Germany, in particular, is a key exporter, shipping $28.3 million worth of aluminum cans to the U.S. in 2023.

Asia, led by China, is another major player in the aluminum beverage can market. China’s production is expected to grow from 71 billion units in 2020 to 122 billion by 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand and urbanization. India, though a smaller market, is also seeing growth, with consumption expected to reach 2 billion cans in the near future, up from 1.3 billion in 2019-20. Brazil, with its robust production capacity, is a key player in Latin America, producing 32.3 billion cans in 2023 and increasing sales by 1.65 billion from 2020 to 2021. These regional insights highlight the diverse dynamics of the global market and the varying levels of demand and production across different geographies.

Future Outlook: Growth, Challenges, and Opportunities

The future of the aluminum beverage can market looks promising, with significant growth expected in the coming years. Global production is projected to reach 627 billion units by 2030, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions. North America, Europe, and Asia are expected to lead this growth, with consumption in North America projected to reach 173 billion cans by 2030, Europe’s production set to increase to 109 billion units, and China’s production expected to grow to 122 billion units. India and Brazil are also expected to see significant growth, with consumption in India projected to reach 2 billion cans and Brazil’s production increasing by 1.3 billion units annually.

However, the market also faces challenges, including fluctuating raw material prices and competition from alternative packaging solutions. Despite these challenges, the aluminum beverage can industry is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities, particularly in the areas of sustainability and technological innovation. Recycling efforts, lightweighting advancements, and increased investments in domestic manufacturing operations are likely to drive the industry forward. As consumers and governments continue to prioritize sustainability, the aluminum beverage can market is poised for continued growth and success. The industry’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and efficiency will ensure its relevance and competitiveness in the global packaging market for years to come.

Global Aluminum Beverage Cans Market Major Players:

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc

Ardagh Metal Packaging

CANPACK S.A

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd

CPMC Holdings Limited

Nampak Limited

Ajanta Bottle Pvt Ltd

Scan Holdings

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Standard Cans

Slim Cans

Sleek Cans

Others

By Structure

2-Piece Cans

3-Piece Cans

By Beverage Type

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Energy Drinks

Sparkling Water

Others

By Capacity

Upto 200 ml

200 ml – 330 ml

330 ml – 500 ml

Above 500 ml

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Direct Distributor



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

