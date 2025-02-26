Ghee Market Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of SMC Group, Anand Milk Union Ltd, Karnataka Milk Federation,) VRS Foods, Nestle, and RSD Group (Gopaljee) - Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghee Market Report by Source (Cow, Buffalo, Mixed), End User (Retail, Institutional), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others) 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ghee market size reached USD 55.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 94.4 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.72% during 2025-2033. The escalating health consciousness, surging demand for natural and organic products, cultural and traditional uses, increasing usage for culinary purposes, growth in the dairy industry, and rising disposable incomes are some of the key factors influencing the market growth.





The key players in the global ghee market are actively pursuing strategies aimed at maintaining and expanding their market presence. They are focusing on several key initiatives, including product innovation and diversification. These companies are constantly introducing new ghee products to cater to changing consumer preferences, such as organic and flavored ghee varieties. Quality assurance and adherence to regulatory standards remain a top priority to build trust among consumers.



Branding and marketing efforts are another critical aspect of the strategies employed by major market players. They are investing in effective marketing campaigns to promote the health benefits of ghee consumption and to differentiate their products in a competitive landscape. Furthermore, these companies are expanding their distribution networks to reach a wider consumer base, both domestically and internationally.

E-commerce platforms have become a significant channel for reaching consumers directly, allowing key players to enhance accessibility and convenience. In addition to these initiatives, major ghee market players are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and diversify their product portfolios. The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape.

Increasing consumer awareness on the health benefits of ghee



The global ghee market is witnessing a significant boost due to the increasing consumer awareness surrounding the health benefits associated with ghee consumption. Ghee is known for its high nutritional value, comprising essential fatty acids and vitamins. It is also a source of healthy fats, making it an attractive option for health-conscious individuals. As consumers become more mindful of their dietary choices, ghee has gained popularity as a healthier alternative to cooking oils and butter. Its rich flavor and versatility make it a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers, contributing to the market growth. This is further driven by the numerous studies and articles highlighting the positive effects of ghee on overall health, including its potential to boost metabolism and support weight management.



Growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry



The global ghee market is closely tied to the growth of the F&B industry, particularly in emerging economies. Ghee is a fundamental ingredient in various traditional and contemporary dishes, making it an essential component of many cuisines worldwide. As the F&B sector continues to expand, driven by changing consumer preferences and a growing middle-class population, the demand for ghee as a cooking medium and flavor enhancer has risen substantially. This demand is particularly pronounced in countries where ghee is a staple in their culinary traditions. The market benefits from this synergy as food manufacturers and restaurants incorporate ghee into their recipes to cater to evolving tastes and preferences.



Rising trend of clean label and organic products



The global ghee market is experiencing a boost from the rising trend of clean label and organic products. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the quality and origin of the foods they consume, leading to a preference for clean and organic ingredients. Ghee, traditionally prepared from pure and simple ingredients, aligns perfectly with this trend. Organic ghee, in particular, has gained traction as consumers seek healthier and more natural choices for their diets. It is produced without the use of synthetic pesticides or antibiotics, resonating with the values of environmentally conscious consumers. As this trend continues to grow, the demand for clean labels and organic ghee products is expected to rise, providing ample opportunities for market expansion.



Cultural significance of ghee in various cuisines



The global ghee market is significantly influenced by its cultural significance in various cuisines. Ghee has deep-rooted connections in many culinary traditions, such as Indian, Middle Eastern, and African cuisines. It is not merely an ingredient but a cultural symbol in these regions, often used in religious rituals and traditional celebrations, which in turn is facilitating the product demand. Moreover, in regions where these cuisines are prevalent, ghee remains a kitchen staple, supporting a consistent market demand. Additionally, as globalization continues to blur culinary boundaries, ghee's appeal extends beyond its cultural origins, finding a place in fusion cuisines and international dishes. This cultural significance underscores the enduring appeal of ghee and its importance in the global culinary landscape.



Ghee Market Analysis

Market Growth and Size: The global ghee market is experiencing steady growth, driven by factors like increasing consumer awareness for natural and organic products and the expansion of the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Major Market Drivers: Key drivers include rising health consciousness, growth in the F&B sector, and the popularity of ghee in various culinary applications are major drivers propelling the ghee market forward.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in ghee production and packaging have improved product quality and shelf life, contributing to market expansion.

Industry Applications: Ghee finds applications in a wide range of industries, primarily in F&B manufacturing, foodservice, and traditional cuisines. It also finds application in traditional medicine and skincare.

Key Market Trends: Notable trends include the increasing preference for organic ghee, the influence of cultural factors on consumption patterns, and the ease of access through e-commerce platforms. Moreover, sustainable sourcing practices and a focus on innovation, both in terms of product offerings and production techniques, are shaping market dynamics.

Geographical Trends: The market exhibits regional variations, with strong demand in countries where ghee holds cultural significance. Emerging economies are witnessing higher growth rates.

Competitive Landscape: The ghee market is competitive, with both established players and new entrants vying for market share. Key players focus on product diversification, and strategic partnerships.

Challenges and Opportunities: Challenges include regulatory compliance and market saturation in some regions. Opportunities lie in catering to health-conscious consumers and expanding product offerings to meet diverse consumer preferences, presenting a dynamic landscape for the industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $55.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $94.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Some of the key players in the market include:

SMC Group - Madhusudan Group

Amul (Anand Milk Union Limited)

KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation)

VRS Foods

Nestle

RSD Group (Gopaljee)

Breakup by Source

Cow

Buffalo

Mixed

Breakup by End User

Retail

Institutional

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

