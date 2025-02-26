US Foodservice Industry Report 2025: Market on the Rise, Expected to Grow by $3.11 Trillion from 2024-2029, Driven by YUM Brands, Chick fil-A, Shamrock, Dominos, RBI, and McDonals

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foodservice Market in the US 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US foodservice industry is poised to undergo substantial growth, with projections indicating a surge of USD 3.11 trillion within the 2024-2029 period, advancing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. This remarkable growth trajectory can be attributed to several key factors, including an increase in snacking and indulgence consumption, a rising demand for allergen-free dining options, and evolving consumer lifestyles.



Segmentation and Analysis



A comprehensive analysis of the foodservice market segments reveals critical insights into the industry's future. The market is categorized by type, solution, sector, business segment, and geographical landscape. Types include fast foodservice, restaurants, cafes and bars, and delivery and takeaway, among others. Solutions range from conventional and centralized to ready-prepared and assembly-serve systems, while sectors are divided into commercial and non-commercial arenas. The business segments are classified into chains and independents. Geographically, the North American region is the focal point of this study.



Growth Drivers



One of the significant growth drivers identified within the US foodservice market is the increasingly diverse population and its inclination towards ethnic cuisines. Additionally, the demand for gluten-free fast food options is on the rise. A noteworthy mention is the rise of virtual and ghost kitchens, which are expected to contribute considerably to market demand over the forecast period.



Future Prospects



The study notes that the foodservice market in the US remains a vibrant landscape of opportunity. With shifting consumer habits and dietary preferences, the market continues to adapt, offering potential for businesses to innovate and expand. The report dashes a spotlight on anticipated trends and challenges, helping companies align their strategies to capitalize on the approaching growth opportunities.



Competitive Analysis



An in-depth analysis of the competitive environment forms a cornerstone of the report, empowering stakeholders to bolster their market positions. It outlines prominent players within the market and their contributions to the industry’s growth. The analysis underscores the importance of strategic planning and market understanding, which are paramount for navigating the competitive landscape and harnessing growth prospects.



Report Synopsis



The report synthesizes data from an array of sources, providing a well-rounded and informed outlook on the US foodservice market. With extensive research both from primary and secondary sources, the findings are presented as robust and reliable, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions. The analysis of key parameters, such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, offers a comprehensive view of the market dynamics.



In summary, the US foodservice market is set to witness a significant uptick in growth over the next five years. This forecasted expansion presents an array of opportunities to incumbent market players and new entrants alike, as they adjust to meet the evolving demands of the consumer base within this dynamic sector.



