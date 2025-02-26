Top Trends Shaping the 2025 Nicotine Market Landscape: Decreasing Prevalence, Consumption Polarisation, Expanding Landscape, Regulatory Pressures, Beyond Nicotine Stimulants

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Nicotine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights key trends in the nicotine industry. As global tobacco use declines, consumers are shifting towards affordable alternatives like heated tobacco products and e-vapour. While cigarettes remain popular, many are exploring dual usage for convenience and harm reduction. The industry faces regulatory challenges that impact growth, pushing participants to seek non-tobacco alternatives and new stimulants.



The Top Five Trends in Nicotine global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.



Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes (Illicit+Legal), Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Decreasing prevalence and visibility of the industry

Consumption polarisation and consumer sensitivities

Expanding landscape of nicotine consumption

Regulatory pressures and advancements

Beyond nicotine and the next stimulants

Conclusion

