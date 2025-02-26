Defiance ETFs' QTUM, Quantum Computing ETF, Earns 5-Star Morningstar Rating and Surpasses $1 Billion in AUM

MIAMI , Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a pioneer in thematic investing, is proud to announce that its QTUM – Defiance Quantum Computing ETF has achieved two significant milestones: a prestigious 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating™ and assets under management (AUM) exceeding $1 billion. These accomplishments underscore QTUM’s position as a leader in providing investors with targeted exposure to the rapidly evolving quantum computing sector. The 5-star Morningstar Rating, based on risk-adjusted returns as of January 31, 2025, places QTUM among the top-performing funds in its technology category, evaluated against 262 peers over a three-year period.

Launched in September 2018, QTUM tracks the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index, offering access to a diversified portfolio of global companies at the forefront of quantum innovation. With holdings including industry trailblazers like D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), QTUM has capitalized on the surging demand for computational power driving the AI age.

“We’re thrilled to see QTUM earn a 5-star Morningstar Rating and break the $1 billion AUM barrier,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. “This dual achievement is a testament to the vision we had when we launched QTUM—to give investors a front-row seat to one of the most disruptive technological shifts of our time. Quantum computing isn’t just the future; it’s the now”

The quantum computing market is projected to grow exponentially, with estimates suggesting a valuation of $90 billion to $170 billion by 20401, driven by its ability to solve complex problems beyond the reach of classical computing. QTUM’s success reflects this momentum, offering a compelling option for investors seeking to tap into this high-growth sector without the risks of single-stock exposure.

For more information on QTUM, including current holdings and performance data, visit www.defianceetfs.com/qtum .

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is a leading issuer of thematic, leveraged, and income-focused exchange-traded funds.

1. Source: bcg.com The Long-Term Forecast for Quantum Computing Still Looks Bright, July 18, 2024.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Morningstar Disclaimer: The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating,” is calculated for managed products with at least a three-year history. The top 10% of products in each category receive 5 stars. The Overall Morningstar Rating is derived from a weighted average of performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10- year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. ©2025 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds are not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country may be subject to a higher degree of risk. The value of stocks of information technology companies are particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation and competition.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, so it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. This risk is magnified in emerging markets. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies.

The possible applications of quantum computing are only in the exploration stages, and the possibility of returns is uncertain and may not be realized in the near future.

The “BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index™”, “BQTUM™ Index” (collectively “Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index"), is the exclusive property and a trademark of BlueStar Global Investors LLC d/b/a BlueStar Indexes® and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BlueStar Global Investors, LLC or BlueStar Indexes®, and BlueStar Global Investors, LLC and BlueStar Indexes® makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product(s). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

QTUM is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

