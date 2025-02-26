2025 Payments and Lending Market Trends Shaping the Landscape: BNPL Gains Traction, Credit Cards Increase Share, Mobile Commerce Everywhere, Fintech Adding Value, Seizing the B2B Opportunity

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Payments and Lending" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Top Five Trends in Payments and Lending global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Payments and Lending market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

Consumer and commercial payments continue to evolve towards financial cards and digital payments globally. Credit is once again gaining share of overall card payments, while BNPL is increasingly funding consumer payments. Mobile e-commerce is driving retail growth and digital payments, and fintech is improving every aspect of payments. The next opportunity for conversion away from paper is B2B payments, where greater awareness and education are needed.



It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective on market evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages the publisher's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.



Product coverage: Consumer Lending, E-Commerce in Proximity Location by Industry, Financial Cards and Payments.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

BNPL gains traction

Credit cards increase share

Mobile commerce everywhere

Fintech adding value

Seizing the B2B opportunity

Conclusion

