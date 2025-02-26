Research Explores the Characteristics and Impacts of Low Numeracy

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As some argue that the world is becoming increasingly “number drenched,” numeracy skills are more important than ever to navigate everyday life, maintain employment, and achieve personal goals. Yet, data shows that many US adults do not have the numeracy skills needed to adequately navigate the world around them.

The implications of not being fully able to access, use, and reason with mathematical skills in society today are huge for adults. In our new issue of Adult Literacy Education: The International Journal of Literacy, Language, and Numeracy, we share research that links low numeracy skills to unemployment, low income, and poor health. The author examines the characteristics of people with low numeracy skills and identifies opportunities that can improve numeracy.

“Numeracy can sometimes get put on the back burner to literacy when we talk about adult skills, but the ability to understand and use numbers is critical to someone’s ability to successfully navigate many of life’s daily tasks,” said ProLiteracy President and CEO Mark Vineis. “Research like this is so important to the field to help us better understand the impact of low numeracy skills.”

This edition of our Journal also includes research about the literacy experiences of migrant job seekers in the United Kingdom looking online for work. In our Forum, contributors discuss the equitable building blocks of strong adult education programs. The Research Digest addresses the risks that low literacy presents when trying to discern credible political information.

To publish Adult Literacy Education, we partner with Rutgers University. The journal editors—Alisa Belzer, Amy Rose, and Heather Brown—are leading researchers in the adult literacy and education field who believe in the importance of research to complement practitioners’ experiences, intuition, and professional learning.

In the research journal, adult literacy practitioners, researchers, funders, and policymakers can find evidence-based information to guide their practice, prompt important discussions, and build awareness.

We publish the free online journal three times per year to share the latest and best research and practices in adult literacy, numeracy, and English language education. Each article in Adult Literacy Education goes through a blind peer-review process to ensure we are publishing the highest quality information that the field can trust and use. By keeping our research free, we ensure that the important information shared in the journal will benefit all adult learners equally.

You can find the new issue of Adult Literacy Education at https://www.proliteracy.org/ALE-Journal. Writers interested in submitting articles for consideration in future issues of the journal can find author guidelines and a submission form on the journal’s webpage.

