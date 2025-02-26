ThoughtSpot Appoints Brad Roberts as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth and Scalability in the AI Era

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the AI-native Intelligence Platform, has announced the appointment of Brad Roberts as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic appointment to the leadership team underscores ThoughtSpot’s commitment to building a trusted AI company that drives industry innovation in the era of AI and agentic analytics.

Roberts, a seasoned executive finance leader, brings over thirty years of experience in the technology industry, having served as a CFO and interim CFO for high growth technology companies including Addepar and Panorama Education, among others. He also spent nearly a decade at Synopsys, supporting and managing growth from $400M to $1.3B in his tenure and another decade in the technology practice of strategy consulting firm, Bain & Company.

“Brad exemplifies the financial leadership that is crucial as we accelerate our growth and solidify our position as a leader in AI-powered analytics intelligence,” said Ketan Karkhanis, Chief Executive Officer at ThoughtSpot. “His experience is not only valuable, it becomes an asset to our roadmap at ThoughtSpot as we take advantage of the AI opportunity in front of us and build ThoughtSpot 3.0, powering the autonomous enterprise and leveraging agentic AI for all.”

As AI redefines business intelligence, trust becomes a key catalyst for future buying decisions. Roberts’ leadership, in collaboration with the executive team, will be instrumental in empowering customers to confidently leverage ThoughtSpot’s intelligence platform and positions ThoughtSpot to take advantage of the moment and continue their leadership position in AI-driven intelligence.

“ThoughtSpot is uniquely positioned to drive transformational change across customers using agentic AI for management insights and process efficiencies.The opportunity ahead enables us to evolve from a high-growth company into an industry-defining leader,” said Brad Roberts, Chief Financial Officer at ThoughtSpot. “Ketan and the leadership team have set a bold and urgent vision, providing a clear path forward for my role. Finance will be a strategic enabler, fueling innovation, expanding our product portfolio, and powering the next phase of ThoughtSpot’s evolution.”

Roberts joins ThoughtSpot after posting significant fiscal growth in Fiscal Year 2024, closing with 40% year-over-year SaaS growth and more than doubling its monthly active users. ThoughtSpot also unveiled a significant expansion to the company’s artificial intelligence capabilities with the launch of Spotter , an agentic AI analyst, followed by the launch of Analyst Studio , a creator space that empowers data teams to get data ready for AI and analytics.

In the last year, ThoughtSpot has appointed several leaders, including Ketan Karkhanis as Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Quadri as Chief Customer Officer, Anthony Lee-Masis as Chief Information Security Officer, and Francois Lopitaux as SVP and General Manager of Emerging Technologies and Products.

Roberts holds an MBA from Harvard Business School as well as bachelor’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School and the School of Engineering and Applied Science.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the AI-native Intelligence Platform for every enterprise. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by empowering everyone to explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster—leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. With ThoughtSpot’s intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently generate answers from their business data at every point of decisioning. The platform’s unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , enable users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For developers, ThoughtSpot Embedded offers a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like NVIDIA, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Huel rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

