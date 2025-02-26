Micro Fulfillment Centers (MFCs) Industry Report 2024-2030: Competitive Retail Landscape Throws the Spotlight on MFCs as a Strategic Advantage

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Fulfillment Centers (MFCs) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Micro Fulfillment Centers (MFCs) was valued at US$6.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$31.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Micro fulfillment centers (MFCs) are equipped with advanced automation technologies, such as robotic picking systems and conveyor belts, which allow for the quick assembly and dispatch of orders. By being closer to the end customer, MFCs reduce the time and cost associated with last-mile delivery, making them a key component in the evolving landscape of e-commerce logistics.

What's Driving the Growth of the Micro Fulfillment Centers Market?



The growth in the micro fulfillment centers market is driven by several factors. The explosive growth of e-commerce is a primary driver, as more consumers opt for online shopping and demand faster delivery times. Retailers are increasingly adopting MFCs as a way to enhance their last-mile delivery capabilities and reduce transportation costs.

The push for urbanization and the need for space-efficient logistics solutions in densely populated areas are also contributing to the rise of MFCs. Moreover, advancements in automation and robotics are making MFCs more viable and cost-effective, encouraging more retailers to invest in these centers to stay competitive in the fast-paced e-commerce landscape.



Why Are Micro Fulfillment Centers Gaining Popularity?



The popularity of micro fulfillment centers is driven by the surge in e-commerce, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a dramatic shift in consumer purchasing behavior towards online shopping. Consumers now expect faster delivery times, and MFCs offer a solution by enabling retailers to fulfill orders more quickly and efficiently.

Additionally, MFCs help retailers manage inventory more effectively by allowing for quicker replenishment of stock and reducing the need for large, centralized warehouses. The ability to meet customer demands for speed and convenience while reducing operational costs makes MFCs an attractive option for retailers looking to enhance their competitive edge.



How Does Technology Power Micro Fulfillment Centers?



Technology is at the heart of micro fulfillment centers, enabling their rapid and efficient operations. Automation plays a significant role, with robotic systems handling much of the picking, packing, and sorting of orders, which reduces labor costs and increases accuracy. Advanced inventory management systems ensure that stock levels are optimized and that the right products are available when needed.

Furthermore, the use of AI and machine learning allows MFCs to predict demand patterns, optimize space utilization, and streamline operations to ensure that orders are processed as quickly as possible. These technological innovations are crucial in allowing MFCs to meet the demands of the modern consumer.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Addverb Technologies, Dematic Corp., Exotec SAS, Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd., Get Fabric, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Market Segments

Type (Store-Integrated / In-Store MFCs, Standalone MFCs, Dark Store MFCs)

Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

End-Use (eCommerce End-Use, Traditional Retailers & Distributors End-Use, Manufacturers End-Use)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 375 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Micro Fulfillment Centers (MFCs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising E-commerce Demand Propels Growth in Micro Fulfillment Centers (MFCs)

Increasing Consumer Preference for Same-Day Delivery Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for MFCs

Urbanization Trends Drive Adoption of MFCs in High-Density Areas

Technological Innovations in Automation Strengthen Business Case for MFCs

Growing Need for Inventory Optimization Generates Demand for MFCs

Sustainability Trends Spur Growth in Energy-Efficient Micro Fulfillment Centers

Competitive Retail Landscape Throws the Spotlight on MFCs as a Strategic Advantage

Omni-Channel Retailing Accelerates Demand for Integrated Micro Fulfillment Solutions

Real Estate Constraints in Urban Areas Drive Adoption of Space-Efficient MFCs

Rising Labor Costs Sustain Growth in Automated and Robotized Micro Fulfillment Centers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Micro Fulfillment Centers (MFCs) market report include:

Addverb Technologies

Dematic Corp.

Exotec SAS

Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.

Get Fabric, Inc.

Honeywell Industrial Automation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Knapp AG

Mecalux SA

Opex Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orprz2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment