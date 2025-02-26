Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Global Markets 2024-2027: Leveraging New Capabilities to Expand Across Regions and Maturity Levels, Developing New Technology, Detections, and Intelligence

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Global, 2024 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



XDR is forecast to enjoy a high adoption rate as the need for visibility across complex environments, automation to alleviate the shortage of personnel, and sophisticated solutions to deal with ever-evolving threats continue to shape the future of cybersecurity.

XDR is a solution that aggregates data from a wide range of security controls and enables security teams to holistically detect, investigate, and respond to threats. By ingesting large volumes of threat data, XDR integrates security tools from different vendors, providing visibility and actionability across the environment. In its most basic form, XDR delivers three core promises that address its customer use cases and differentiate it from other security solutions: cross-layered detection and response, meaningful automation, and the integration of the full security stack, including third-party sources.



AI advancements, including enhanced ML algorithms and better LLMs, have resulted in leading XDR players adopting GenAI security assistants. These tools allow diverse organizations to reap the benefits of XDR, including those with lower security maturity or smaller security teams.



Additionally, the triumph of hybrid and open XDR approaches over native options (which only integrate security solutions in the vendor's own portfolio) means that almost all companies provide more flexible options to address customer use cases. Integration with identity data, including IAM and ITDR, and leveraging first and third-party threat intelligence are shifting XDR's focus from reactive to proactive, as prevention quickly becomes the solution's fourth core promise.



These innovations, coupled with strong drivers and less significant restraints, create multiple growth opportunities in the XDR market. XDR vendors need to leverage these new opportunities as competition becomes increasingly fierce and goes beyond the borders of the XDR space. The relatively atomized nature of the market and distinct approaches to delivering an XDR solution further enhance the importance of innovating to stay ahead.

Growth Opportunity Universe in the XDR Market

Enhancing XDR's Excellent Reactive Capabilities with a Proactive Focus

Leveraging New Capabilities to Expand Across Regions and Maturity Levels

Developing New Technology, Detections, and Intelligence to Serve the Needs of Specific Industries and Niches

Continuing to Improve XDR in Line with its Core Promises

Including Collaborative Practices and Features to Multiply XDR's Value

Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Growth Environment: Transformation in the XDR Market

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the XDR Industry

Ecosystem in the XDR Market

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the XDR Market

Overview

Key Promises

Evolution

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share Analysis

Insights for CISOs

Insights for CISOs: Why Should an Organization Embrace XDR?

Insights for CISOs: How to Choose the Right XDR Vendor?

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

