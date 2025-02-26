Catheter Market Global Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, BD and Co, Boston Scientific, Teleflex, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Edwards Lifesciences, Stryker

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catheter Market Global Report by Type, material, end-user, products, application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Catheter Market is expected to reach US$ 51.65 billion in 2033 from US$ 25.32 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.25% from 2025 to 2033

The market is being driven by the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, including as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and urinary tract problems, which have led to a greater requirement for catheterization procedures.







The rising incidence of urological problems worldwide is one of the main reasons propelling the market's expansion. Additionally, the growing number of elderly people, who are more prone to these conditions, and the growing demand for minimally invasive operations (MI) are driving the market's expansion. In hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities, these catheters are also frequently used for electrophysiology procedures, which involve inserting wire electrodes into catheters to assess electrical activity in the blood arteries that supply the heart.

Other technical developments are also contributing to increase, such as the use of robot-assisted surgical procedures. Accordingly, the production of antimicrobial catheters with silver ion coatings is promoting market expansion by reducing the frequency of thrombosis and catheter-associated illnesses. It is projected that the market will develop due to additional variables, such as the general public's increasing ability to pay for medical operations and the notable advancements in the healthcare system.



Growth in chronic diseases



The market for catheters is expected to increase significantly due to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses such diabetes, renal problems, and cardiovascular diseases. In order to diagnose, treat, and manage these disorders, catheter-based therapies are frequently necessary. For example, people with diabetes may need dialysis catheters for kidney-related disorders, while patients with cardiovascular problems may need catheterization for angioplasty.

Technological Advancement



The market for catheters is expanding due in large part to technological developments. Catheters are now safer, more comfortable, and more effective because to innovations like the creation of sophisticated materials, coatings, and biocompatible surfaces. These enhancements enhance patient outcomes and lower the chance of problems like infections. Furthermore, the use of catheters in diagnosis and treatment has increased because to the incorporation of smart technology like wireless monitoring and pressure sensors. Demand in the market is being driven by the growing use of minimally invasive catheter designs, which provide easier insertion and faster recovery in a variety of medical operations.



Growing Investment in Healthcare



An important factor propelling the catheter market's expansion is the rise in healthcare expenditures. More financing is enhancing healthcare infrastructure, increasing access to cutting-edge medical technologies, and promoting the uptake of novel medical equipment, such as catheters, in both established and emerging nations.

Modern healthcare facilities, diagnostic tools, and minimally invasive procedures - all of which depend on catheter-based interventions - are receiving top priority investments from governments, commercial institutions, and healthcare organizations. This increase in healthcare spending is especially noticeable in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where rising healthcare knowledge and access are driving up demand for different kinds of catheters and propelling market expansion.



Challenges in the Catheter Market

High Costs



The market for catheters is severely hampered by high prices, especially for sophisticated catheter technology utilized in specialist treatments. Expensive research and development, materials, and manufacturing all add to the final cost. Accessibility may be hampered by this, particularly in low- and middle-income nations where healthcare spending is limited. Consequently, cost-effectiveness and affordability emerge as major obstacles to the broad use of certain catheter technologies.



Regulatory Hurdles



In the catheter industry, regulatory obstacles are a major problem because different regions have different strict criteria for product approval and safety regulations. Time-to-market may be delayed by the complicated standards that manufacturers must follow, which include stringent testing, clinical trials, and documentation. Particularly for small and medium-sized businesses, these drawn-out approval procedures raise expenses and impede innovation. Additionally, shifting laws and disparate standards across markets may add to the complexity, restricting access to and growth in international markets.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $51.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Catheters Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product Type

6.1.1 Cardiovascular Catheters

6.1.2 Neurovascular Catheters

6.1.3 Urinary Catheters

6.1.4 Intravascular Catheters

6.2 By End Users

6.3 By Countries



7. Product Type

7.1 Cardiovascular Catheters

7.1.1 Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters

7.1.2 Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters

7.2 Neurovascular Catheters

7.2.1 Microcatheters

7.2.2 Balloon Catheters

7.2.3 Access Catheters

7.2.4 Embolization Catheters

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Urinary Catheters

7.3.1 Intermittent Catheters

7.3.2 Foley/Indwelling Catheters

7.3.3 External Catheters

7.4 Intravascular Catheters

7.4.1 Short PIVC

7.4.2 Integrated/Closed PIVC

7.5 Specialty Catheters



8. End Users

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.4 Others



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherland

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9egcbl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment