Global Defense Regulation Trends Analysis Report 2025: Review the Cooperation Mechanisms Established Between NATO and the United States

This unique report by the Aerospace and Defense Research Practice reviews the main regulatory changes in key markets around the world, led by the United States and NATO, alongside substantial regulatory shifts in the Middle East and East Asia.

In a polarized world, geopolitical, military, technological, political, and strategic changes are happening at a dizzying pace. The need to adapt regulatory mechanisms to defense exports, as well as to the defense market in general (especially in the West), necessitates frequent adjustments in the regulation of these processes.



The report reviews the accelerators and restraints of the phenomenon of changing regulation in this industry, and points to geopolitical and legal trends that cross domains in the field of global defense. It lists a series of legal practices that have been renewed or designed in recent years, as a result of the frequent need to adapt legal findings to security needs, technological changes, and geopolitical shifts. For example, the report reviews the cooperation mechanisms established between NATO and the United States, with the aim of expanding the alliance's industrialized defense base, particularly in Europe, following the Russo-Ukrainian War.



Finally, the report points to growth opportunities that arise because of regulatory changes, such as a change in the regime for the export of arms to Ukraine, the American ITAR mechanism, and much more.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Transatlantic Defense Industrial Base

US International Traffic in Arms Regulations as a Growth Generator

Ukraine Defense Market Potential Amid Regulatory Shifts

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Global Defense Regulation

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Defense Regulation Scene

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Global Defense Regulation Trends Segmentation

Research Methodology

Global Defense Regulation Highlighted Protocols

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Industry Overview

Highlighted US DoD Defense Regulation Updates, 2024

Highlighted NATO and EU Defense Regulation Updates, 2024

Highlighted Middle East Defense Regulation Updates, 2024

Highlighted APAC Defense Regulation Updates, 2024

Appendix

