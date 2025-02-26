Global Pharma Handbook 2025 Covers 70+ Countries & Regulatory Insights

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharma Handbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fully revised and expanded Global Pharma Handbook provides pharmaceutical industry decision-makers with a unique source of accurate, up-to-date information and analysis on prescription drug business and regulatory environments throughout the world. Coverage of over 70 individual countries (cumulatively representing more than 97% of global sales) and a summary section on the EU are included.



Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters, and others who work with the pharmaceutical industry will benefit from the Global Pharma Handbook.



Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty drug or a mature generic, whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the Global Pharma Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving eight of the world's most important pharmaceutical markets.

Information for 70 countries on:

Approval Procedures

Branded vs Generic Use

Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices

Distribution Systems

Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies

Generic Regulations and Market Trends

Growth Rates

Healthcare Systems

Intellectual Property & Parallel Trade Issues

Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices

Manufacturing Infrastructure

Marketing Regulations and Practices

Payment Patterns

Pharmaceutical Market Forecasts

Pharmaceutical Market Structure

Population & Prescriber Characteristics

Pricing Regulations

Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems

R&D Incentives

Regulatory Bodies

Research, Distribution & Marketing

Sales & Consumption

Sales Channels

Trade Policies

Market Coverage (Including updated contact information for all countries):

European Union: All 28 countries

Europe (Non-EU): Norway Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine

Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru

Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE

Africa: Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda

North America: Canada, United States

The Global Pharma Handbook is a trusted and increasingly valuable resource. The current edition includes expanded coverage of health systems, recent and forecast pharmaceutical sales, market demand profiles, clinical trial, and drug approval procedures, regulatory policies, pricing and reimbursement regulations, intellectual property issues, sales and marketing practices, distribution networks, political risks, patient and prescriber characteristics, policies on branded and generic use, clinical research activity and other key factors.

Key Topics Covered:

EU Pharmaceutical Regulations

Gulf States Pharmaceutical Regulations

Latin American Pharmaceutical Regulations

Pharmaceutical Country Profiles & Regulations

Globally Medicines Regulatory Authorities

Country Specific Clinical Study Requirements

Health at a Glance: OECD Indicators

