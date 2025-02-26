Global Automotive Production Trends and Insights Report 2025-2030: Growing Demand for EVs and Hybrid Powertrains, Major OEMs are Refining their Model Portfolios

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Production Trends and Insights, Global, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study delivers a holistic understanding of the automotive production ecosystem, highlighting the investments and partnerships shaping the industry's future trajectory.
The global automotive industry experienced dynamic transformations in 2024, driven by rapid advancements in powertrain technologies and shifting production strategies. As the industry adapts to a growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid powertrains, major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are refining their model portfolios to cater to diverse consumer preferences.
This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive production landscape, projecting trends up to 2030 and offering detailed regional insights for Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific (excluding China), and China.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Modular Platform Development to Drive Economies of Scale
- Leveraging Strategic Partnerships for Scalable and Cost-effective EV Battery Sourcing
- Flexible EV Production and Quick-to-market Strategies for Emerging Markets
Other important information include:
- Production strategies of leading OEMs, their powertrain diversification, and evolving model portfolios
- Significant EV manufacturing hubs
- Overview of major OEM production plants
- Regional trends, including production outputs, capacity utilization, and strategic investments
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Vehicle Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in Automotive Production
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Production Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Takeaways
Growth Environment
- Global Light Vehicle Production
- Global Vehicle Manufacturer Production Numbers
- Number of Models Produced by OEM
- Light Vehicle Production by Region
- Global Electric Vehicle Production
- Global Light Vehicle Production by Vehicle Segment
- Top 6 Countries and Key OEMs in Light Vehicle Production
- Global EV Battery Production Partnerships
- Global Production of Top 10 Light Vehicle Models
- Key OEMs and Their Important Production Base
- Global Key Production-related Partnerships, 2024
- Global Light Vehicle Production Forecast
Regional Production Outlook: Europe
- Light Vehicle Production Landscape
- Production by Top 10 OEMs
- Production Zones and Top Production Plants
- Production Capability Highlights by OEM
- Future Production Lineups
- Recent Production-related Investments
- Trends and Events in the Production Landscape
Regional Production Outlook: North America
- Light Vehicle Production Landscape
- Production by Top 10 OEMs
- Production Zones and Top Production Plants
- Production Capability Highlights by OEM
- Future Production Lineups
- Recent Production-related Investments
- Trends and Events in the Production Landscape
Regional Production Outlook: South America
- Light Vehicle Production Landscape
- Production by Top 10 OEMs
- Production Zones and Top Production Plants
- Production Capability Highlights by OEM
- Recent Production-related Investments
- Trends and Events in the Production Landscape
Regional Production Outlook: APAC (excluding China)
- Light Vehicle Production Landscape
- Production by Top 10 OEMs
- Production Zones and Top Production Plants
- Production Capability Highlights by OEM
- Future Production Lineups
- Recent Production-related Investments
- Trends and Events in the Production Landscape
Regional Production Outlook: China
- Light Vehicle Production Landscape
- Production by Top 10 OEMs
- Production Zones and Top Production Plants
- Future Production Lineups
- Recent Production-related Investments
- Trends and Events in the Production Landscape
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbkg6b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.