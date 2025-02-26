Federman & Sherwood Investigates SMC Corporation of America for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates SMC Corporation of America (“SMC”) for data breach. On February 3, 2025, SMC filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Maine. SMC experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network on December 8, 2024. SMC immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the SMC Corporation of America’s network and accessed certain personal information of current or former employees located in the U.S. and Canada on December 3, 2024. On February 3, 2025, SMC began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Name

Social Security number

Address

Date of birth

Driver’s license information

Bank account information

Certain payroll information

SMC employee account number and position

SMC employee benefit information

Data related to certain medical information in connection with SMC benefits

Other sensitive information



SMC Corporation of America is headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana and is the U.S. subsidiary of SMC Corporation based in Japan. Since its establishment, SMC has been a leader in pneumatic technology, providing industry with technology and products to support automation.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.