Keynode Rolls Out Limited-Time Staking Offers to Mark 7th Anniversary

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynode, a trusted name in the crypto staking industry, has launched a special limited-time crypto staking offer to celebrate its 7th anniversary. This comes with a new opportunity for investors to participate in blockchain networks and with the offer window closing soon, investors are encouraged to check out these new staking plans before they run out.

The announcement shows Keynode’s focus on making crypto staking more accessible. By tying these offers to its anniversary, the crypto staking platform is not only celebrating 7 years of innovation but also giving the crypto community a reason to participate in securing blockchain networks and earn crypto staking rewards .

New Staking Plans for All Investment Levels

The limited-time staking offers start at just $777 but you can also start with a normal stake at only $100. The staking platform offers crypto staking plans for different investment levels for assets like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and other major coins. These plans offer daily payouts and full capital return after 7 days of staking:

Min 777 USDT – 1.40% daily | Total return: 76.15 USDT

Min 3,777 USDT – 1.60% daily | Total return: 423.02 USDT

Min 5,777 USDT – 1.90% daily | Total return: 768.34 USDT

Min 7,777 USDT – 2.20% daily | Total return: 1,197.66 USDT

Min 17,777 USDT – 2.50% daily | Total return: 3,110.98 USDT

Min 27,777 USDT – 2.80% daily | Total return: 5,444.29 USDT

The newly updated platform interface offers real-time tracking of staking activity. Built on Proof of Stake (PoS) principles—a consensus mechanism loved for its efficiency—these offers let you contribute to blockchain security while you explore the incentives of PoS networks.

More Options and Security Standards

Along with the anniversary offers, the platform added Tezos (XTZ) and Cosmos (ATOM) to its asset support. This is a big plus for users who want diverse staking options. This came after listening to their growing user base who want to participate in multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Additionally, security is a top priority with these updates. The platform uses cold storage and partners with regulated companies to secure assets so that users can stake with confidence. These address key concerns among crypto staking platforms and give users a solid foundation to stake and earn rewards through the anniversary plans.

Stake Now, Offer Ending Soon

The 7th-anniversary staking offers are for a limited time only. Visit www.keynode.net to join and select from available staking plans for different cryptocurrencies with daily payouts for 7 days. Since this is a time-sensitive offer, you are encouraged to join now and get the benefits before the window closes.

About Keynode

Based in New York, Keynode is a crypto staking platform that makes crypto staking simple for everyone. They were inspired by the early Ethereum innovations and have built a reputation for lowering the barriers to blockchain participation. Keynode allows users to participate in decentralized networks securely and efficiently. The platform supports multiple assets and has 24/7 customer support to make crypto staking accessible for all.

