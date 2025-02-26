Big Ben Lawyers Named as a “Super Lawyer 2025”

Glendale CA , Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Ben Lawyers, a personal injury lawyer in Glendale, was recently named one of the “Super Lawyers 2025.” Big Ben was chosen for both the “Southern California Super Lawyers” list as well as the “Southern California Rising Stars” list.



Big Ben Lawyers

For more than 33 years, the Super Lawyers have recognized the top 5% of attorneys in each state. This means that to be chosen for the Southern California list, Big Ben was judged to be among the top 5% of all lawyers in Southern California.

The “Rising Stars” list is for those lawyers who are judged to be among the very best in their area who are also under the age of 40 and/or have been practicing law for ten years or less. Only 2.5% of attorneys are named as “Rising Stars.”

To be nominated for the Super Lawyers list, an attorney must be nominated by their peers, managing partners, or other third parties.

Those who have been nominated are then judged upon more than ten different criteria. These include how many honors and awards the lawyer has won, their certifications, as well as verdicts and settlements they have won for their clients. Additionally, community service and pro bono work are taken into account as well.

After a lawyer passes those tests, the lawyers are evaluated by peers with first-hand knowledge of their practice. Once all of this is taken into account, only the top 5% have the honor of being referred to as “Super Lawyers.”

“I am proud to be named to the Super Lawyers 2025 and the Rising Stars lists. While I appreciate and am grateful for these honors, the best part of my job has been and will always be helping my clients to receive the compensation that they deserve,” said Big Ben.

Big Ben Lawyers is a car accident lawyer and represents those involved in bicycle accidents, big rig accidents, and similar cases. Additionally, the firm has successfully represented survivors in wrongful death cases.

To learn more about being named one of the “Super Lawyers,” finding a personal injury attorney in Glendale, or make a press inquiry, contact Big Ben Lawyers at https://www.bigbenlawyers.com or call (818) 423-4878.

