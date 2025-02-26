Dale Brosius Announces Retirement from IACMI–The Composites Institute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a decade of dedicated service to the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), Dale Brosius announced today he will retire from the organization July 1, 2025. He is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Commercialization Officer for IACMI. A search for a new Chief Commercialization Officer (CCO) is underway.

Brosius has worked in the chemicals and composites industries for more than 45 years, holding leadership positions across manufacturing, sales, R&D, and senior management. Throughout his career, he has led multiple businesses and played a pivotal role in the commercialization of numerous products and technologies. Named the first employee of IACMI in 2015, shortly after its establishment by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Brosius has been instrumental in shaping the institute’s vision and forging its global presence.

“As employee #1 in the early days of IACMI, Dale was not only instrumental in defining IACMI’s identity over the years, but also in helping the organization overcome significant challenges to achieve meaningful and long-lasting success,” said Chad Duty, IACMI CEO. “His dedication to IACMI and the larger composites community is clear, and he is widely recognized as a champion for composites technology.”

For over 10 years, Brosius has been a driving force behind 61 IACMI-led technical innovation projects, engaging more than 90 members. These initiatives, supported by the DOE and cost-sharing partners, represented a combined R&D investment of $150 million. His leadership has contributed to increased Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) in key areas such as additive manufacturing, automotive composites, wind energy, and recycling. Additionally, his efforts have enhanced composites manufacturing through advanced simulation and quality control processes, leading to the commercialization of 25 new products and technologies.

Reflecting on his tenure, including one year as interim CEO, Brosius cites two of his greatest challenges: steering the IACMI member consortium into a new model during the COVID-19 pandemic and leading the institute to become the first of the seven DOE-created Manufacturing USA Institutes to achieve funding renewal. Having successfully navigated both milestones, he believes the timing is right for a leadership transition.

“I have been quite fortunate during my career to engage with dedicated composites professionals around the world, and to leverage those experiences eleven years ago as we created IACMI,” Brosius said. “I believe IACMI is today one of the premier composites institutes globally, and well-positioned to continue to lead and innovate the next generation applications of composites across multiple markets.”

Following his retirement, Brosius will continue to provide part-time support and mentorship to ensure a smooth transition. He is also likely to move to a consulting role with IACMI to assist with ongoing projects. Beyond his professional commitments, he looks forward to spending more time with family and friends, serving in advisory or board roles for small companies, increasing his volunteer work, and enjoying hobbies such as golf, tennis, and skiing.

Recognizing the significant impact Brosius has had, IACMI has launched a search for its next CCO, aiming to transition responsibilities before the IACMI Members Meeting in late June. The CCO plays a vital role in driving commercial outcomes from R&D initiatives, leading business development, and growing IACMI’s membership. The institute seeks a highly experienced leader with deep composites industry connections and a strong track record in commercializing new products and bringing them to market. Learn more here.

R. Byron Pipes, Executive Director for the Composites Manufacturing & Simulation Center at IACMI core partner Purdue University, added, “I was delighted when Dale was invited to join the leadership of IACMI because of his extensive experience within the advanced composites industry. The close interaction between IACMI and composites supply chain members over the past decade can be attributed to his work. He always offered his wealth of experience when IACMI sought direction in program selection and technology development. He will be missed by all our team.”

About IACMI

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, or IACMI–The Composites Institute®, is committed to securing U.S. global leadership in advanced manufacturing by connecting people, ideas, and technology. With more than 170 members spanning industry, academia, and government, IACMI advances U.S. manufacturing competitiveness through technology development, commercialization and workforce initiatives. Established in 2015 by the U.S. Department of Energy, IACMI is one of 18 Manufacturing USA Institutes collaborating to accelerate new technologies, reduce costs and risks, and equip workers with future-ready skills. Additionally, IACMI partners with the Department of Defense to scale up industry-driven job skills and revitalize American manufacturing. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation, a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation.

Media Contact:

Margaret Slattery

mslattery@iacmi.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfe634fb-1e45-438a-8c28-5d2cbc2bae02