Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud Announces $1 Million Strategic Investment from Foresight Ventures

Hong Kong, Feb. 26, 2025 -- Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud (Endless), a distributed intelligent component protocol, has announced a strategic investment of one million US dollars from Foresight Ventures, leading global crypto-focused venture capital firm. This investment aims to accelerate the development of AI Agents within the Endless ecosystem and support the growth of decentralized social applications like Luffa.





The collaboration extends beyond financial backing, as Foresight Ventures will take an active role in Endless’ governance, future development, and ecosystem expansion. The partnership is set to drive advancements in AI-powered Web3 infrastructure and the development of the AI Agentic Super Intelligent System, reinforcing the commitment to scalable blockchain innovation.







Endless is positioned as the best connector between Web2 and Web3. Powered by the public chain Endless based on the Move language, it provides a high-performance, scalable decentralized infrastructure, as well as an integrated, componentized development platform, which reduces the barriers for Web2 applications transition to Web3, paving the way for the mass adoption of Web3 applications. At the same time, in order to reduce the user's threshold for using DApp, Endless wallet not only supports registration and login with mnemonic words, but also supports logging in with Google accounts; it has also introduced a Web2-resemble user experience and a mechanism where developers can pay gas fees on behalf of users, allowing Web2 users to smoothly experience Web3 applications without knowledge and financial barriers.





Endless is also the best development platform for Crypto AI. It provides rich AI-related component capabilities to help developers quickly build AI Agents, which will further expand the potential of the AI Agent market.





In addition, Luffa, the first social application built on Endless, has been launched. On Luffa, it provides the decentralization and privacy protection of Web3 and realizes a smooth experience like Web2 applications. All user data are protected by end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and are only stored on the user's own device without centralized backup. Users don't need to provide any personal information to register, effectively preventing privacy leakage. Users can also easily create their own channels, mini - programs, and AI robots on Luffa. Luffa provides rich community operation functions, and the seamless migration ability between mini-programs and AI Agents also shows huge ecological potential.





Forest Bai, co - founder of Foresight Ventures, expresses “Social and content platforms have always been key drivers of user adoption. Endless is building a strong foundation for Web3 infrastructure while Luffa serves as an accessible entry point for mainstream users. The combination of decentralized social interaction, AI-powered applications, and a seamless user experience has the potential to attract a much broader audience to Web3. The AI Agentic Super Intelligent System will significantly redefine digital engagement, and we look forward to collaborating with Endless to drive this innovation forward."





"We are thrilled to receive investment from Foresight Ventures," said Yu Xiong, Co-President of Endless and the Dean of the Institute of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence of the University of Surrey. "This investment is not only a validation of our team and our vision for Web3, but also a significant boost for accelerating the development of our AI Agents and the ecosystem built around Endless and Luffa. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Foresight Ventures to advance the AI agent-driven ecosystem and distributed social applications, creating a more open, secure, and user-friendly digital world."







About Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud





Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, a distributed intelligent component protocol, is committed to reducing the barriers for Web2 applications transition to Web3, providing developers with a one-stop Web3 application development platform, and offering users a Web2-level experience. Powered by the public chain based on the Move language, Endless integrates various AI capabilities and plugins, committed to becoming the best connector between AI and Crypto. It allows developers to build Crypto AI applications more simply and quickly in a componentized manner, facilitating the arrival of the AI Agentic Super Intelligent System.

About Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud







About Foresight Ventures





Foresight Ventures is the first and only crypto VC bridging East and West. With a research-driven approach and offices in the US and Singapore, we are a powerhouse in crypto investment and incubation. Our premier media network includes The Block, Foresight News, BlockTempo, and Coinness. We aggressively invest in the most daring innovations. We are dedicated to partnering with visionary projects and top teams to help them succeed, reshaping the future of digital finance and beyond.





About Foresight Ventures

