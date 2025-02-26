High Grade Gold Assays Reported at Globex’s Kewagama Royalty Claims and Duquesne West Optioned Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV, RMRDF-OTCQB) have announced additional drill results on the O’Brien Gold project including gold assays on the Kewagama Gold Mine portion of the project on which Globex retains a two percent (2%) Net Smelter Royalty. Several gold intersections are reported on Globex’s royalty claims, including Hole OB-24-358 which intersected 8.36 grams per tonne gold over 15.0 metres within a broad mineralized interval with multiple veins including 56.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 41.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

Shareholders may access the Radisson press release of today’s date by going to Radisson’s website at www.radissonmining.com.

In other news, Emperor Metals Inc. have reported metallic sieve analysis from several drill holes on the Duquesne West gold property under option from 50% Globex owned Duparquet Assets Ltd. Of particular interest was assays from Hole DQ24-12 which previously recorded 57.8 g/t Au over 2.5 m by standard fire assay. Re-assaying using the metallic screened fire assay method, which is particularly useful when assaying samples with coarse gold, is reported to have returned 301.1 g/t Au over 2.5 m. Assays on historical core also returned significant gold values as reported in today’s Emperor press release. Shareholders may access the Emperor’s press release by going to the Emperor website at www.emperormetals.com.





Location of High-grade Screen Metallic results from DQ24-12 and Historical drill holes with

reported results from previously unsampled historical core – Emperor Metals Inc.

Per the TSX Timely Disclosure Policy Globex will, for the foreseeable future, not provide direct click through access to press releases of our partner company’s publicly available news. We apologize for this inconvenience, but providing direct access may create liabilities for Globex in the case of an error or other problem in our partner disclosures.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

