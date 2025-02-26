Lost Money on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN).

Shareholders who purchased shares of REGN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=132037&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: November 2, 2023 to October 30, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Regeneron paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that distributors did not charge, one of the Company’s primary products, Eylea customers more to use a credit card; (2) these payments subsidized the prices that customers paid when using credit cards to purchase Eylea; (3) as a result, Regeneron offered a price concession that lowered Eylea’s selling price; (4) because retina practices were sensitive to higher prices when using credit cards to purchase anti-VEGF medications, Regeneron’s price concessions provided a competitive advantage; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Regeneron misleadingly boosted reported Eylea sales; (6) by failing to report its payment of credit card fees as price concessions, Regeneron overstated the ASP reported to federal agencies, thereby violating the False Claims Act; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: March 10, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=132037&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of REGN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 10, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

