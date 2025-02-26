XRP News: XRP Whales Are Eyeing XRPTurbo As Hundreds Flood To The Community Channels Ahead Of The Presale Launch Tomorrow





TALLIN, Estonia, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP community is buzzing with excitement as XRPTurbo’s presale is already gaining massive traction, drawing in XRP whales and eager investors.

With hundreds already joining the project's Telegram community in anticipation for what could be the most talked-about AI token on the XRP Ledger.

The Hottest AI Agent Launchpad on XRP Ledger

XRPTurbo is not just another token; according to the whitepaper it’s an AI-driven DeFi powerhouse that enables users to deploy and manage AI Agents seamlessly on-chain, making it a game-changer for developers, traders, and businesses alike.

AI-Driven Smart Contracts – Automate transactions and eliminate inefficiencies.

AI-Powered Market Insights – Get real-time analytics for trading and investment strategies.

Automated DeFi Strategies – Enhance yield farming, staking, and lending.

Instant Execution on XRP Ledger – Benefit from XRP’s fast and low-cost transactions.

With AI rapidly integrating into blockchain technology, XRPTurbo is positioning itself as the go-to launchpad for AI-powered projects on the XRP Ledger.

$XRT Token – The Utility-Packed Core of XRPTurbo

The $XRT token is the backbone of the XRPTurbo ecosystem, offering multiple utilities and opportunities for holders:

Priority Access – Early investment opportunities in AI & RWA projects launching on XRPTurbo.

Staking Rewards – Earn passive income by staking your $XRT tokens.

Revenue Sharing – Future platform fees will be distributed among $XRT stakers.

With 60 million XRT tokens (60% of total supply) available in the presale, early investors have an exclusive opportunity to buy before XRT lists on DEXs at 25% above presale price!

Why XRP Whales Are Flocking to XRPTurbo

Presale is gaining momentum – Hundreds of investors have already joined the Telegram community.

AI is the future of blockchain – XRPTurbo is pioneering AI-agent deployment on XRP.

Massive upside potential – Analysts suggest XRPTurbo could follow a similar path to AI-driven platforms like Virtuals.

How to Join the XRPTurbo Presale Before It Sells Out

Buy XRP from Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Use a secure, non-custodial wallet (Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger).

Visit the XRPTurbo presale page , copy the deposit address, and send XRP to secure your allocation.

Be Part of the AI Revolution on XRP!

With XRP price rebounding and AI-driven crypto projects gaining traction, XRPTurbo is set to become one of the most sought-after projects in the ecosystem.

Don’t wait until it’s too late—join the XRPTurbo Telegram and secure your spot in the presale today!

Connect with XRPTurbo on its socials today and be part of the next big AI innovation on the XRP Ledger.

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e134478-da70-418d-a9e9-b424f437d4f2