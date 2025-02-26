Dovre Group Plc Inside information February 26, 2025, at 9 pm

Dovre’s subsidiary Suvic Oy Receives Notice to Proceed and Begins Construction of a 100 MWp Solar Park in Eurajoki

Suvic, a subsidiary of Dovre, has received a Notice to Proceed (NTP) and will commence work on the construction of a 100 MWp solar park in Luvia, Eurajoki, in accordance with the EPC contract announced earlier on January 8, 2025, at 5.15 pm. The client for the project is Alight, a Swedish solar power developer and independent energy producer.

Additionally, the parties have signed an operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement for two years, with an option to extend for an additional three years.

The solar park will cover a total area of 123 hectares and will be built in two locations: the Mikola site, spanning 73 hectares, and the Murro site, near Luvia Sawmill, covering 50 hectares. The park’s capacity is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 20,000 households. It is one of the largest solar energy parks currently under development in Finland.

The contract includes an EPC turnkey delivery for both the solar park and the substation. Construction is set to begin in March 2025, with the park scheduled for handover to the client in the autumn of 2026.

"The Eurajoki project marks the beginning of our expansion into Finland. We are pleased to be getting closer to our goal of producing renewable energy locally. The Eurajoki solar park is our most advanced project in Finland, and its rapid progress sets a positive precedent for our future projects as well," says Mia Engnes, Head of Procurement & Construction at Alight.

Suvic has extensive experience in constructing industrial-scale solar parks in Finland. The company has built a solar power plant with a production capacity of 32 MW in Lakari, Rauma, and is currently working on a plant in Lapua, which is expected to have an annual output of 80 GWh.

Suvic’s CEO, Ville Vesanen, believes that the share of solar power in Finland’s energy production will increase rapidly to several percentage points: "The significant drop in panel market prices and positive experiences with lifecycle production efficiency are accelerating the construction of solar power – as are battery energy storage systems. Alight is a new client for us, and the Eurajoki project is a fantastic endeavor that will once again take renewable energy production a significant step forward."

Suvic’s COO and Suvic Force Oy’s CEO, Janne Räisänen, is also pleased that the agreement provides continuity for Suvic Force’s employment contracts within the group: "We currently have around 120 installers on our payroll, and we have, of course, aimed to secure projects that allow us to retain them. We believe that directly employing personnel within the subsidiary has been the right choice, as it has enabled us to ensure workforce expertise, commitment, and improved occupational safety."

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The estimated sales for the Group in 2024 were approximately 99 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic founded in Oulu in 2017, operates in the Nordic countries with a focus on renewable energy construction. The company introduces new and innovative practices in design, construction, and project management. Its current projects include Renewable Power Capital Ltd’s Storhöjden and Vitberget wind farms (Kramfors, Sweden), Vinliden Vindkraft AB’s Vinliden North and South wind farms (Lycksele, Sweden) EPV Aurinkovoima Oy’s Heinineva solar farm (Lapua), and Fortum’s heat pump plants for data center areas in Kirkkonummi and Espoo. Website: www.suvic.fi

At Alight, we’re on a mission to kick carbon off the grid by helping energy-intensive businesses switch to solar. We develop, own and operate onsite and offsite solar projects across Europe and sell the clean energy to businesses at a low, fixed cost backed by a power purchase agreement (PPA), always independent of government funding or subsidies. By 2030, we aim to have an installed capacity of at least 5 GW, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

