OHBA Embraces Growth with New ENERQUALITY Board of Directors and CEO

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is pleased to confirm that a new board of directors for ENERQUALITY has been appointed, and looks forward to future growth from ENERQUALITY with its new board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in place. The interim board, composed of Interim Chair, Brian Johnston, former CEO of CreateTO, Peter Saturno, President of Midhaven Homes, and Gord Cooke, President of Building Knowledge Canada, invested significant time over the last few months to improve ENERQUALITY’s governance and recruit a new CEO to drive an ambitious growth plan for the future. OHBA extends their gratitude to these individuals for their dedication and effort over the last few months.

On February 24, 2025, the ENERQUALITY interim board of directors appointed Joe Vaccaro as the new CEO. Today, OHBA is pleased to support the appointment of the following new board of members tasked with modernizing the organization and setting it up for significant future success:

“This new board of directors brings the expertise and vision needed to align a modernized ENERQUALITY with OHBA’s growth strategy,” said Mike Memme, Chair of OHBA. “By strengthening our combined capacity, we will enhance industry training with ENERQUALITY as OHBA’s external training hub while continuing to expand its home labelling and certification programs.”

Vaccaro and the board have been tasked with increasing the company’s focus on training for home builders, a need that has been expressed by OHBA members, alongside continuing to grow its energy certification business.

“I look forward to working with Joe again and am confident that his skills and experience will help ENERQUALITY execute its new strategic plan to become a leader in training and education for the residential construction industry,” said Scott Andison, CEO of OHBA.

OHBA has been a shareholder of ENERQUALITY since it founded the company with the Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance (CEEA) in 1998. OHBA subsequently acquired full ownership of ENERQUALITY in 2024 to support its own growth plan and commitment to an even higher level of member service delivery. ENERQUALITY will continue to work closely with home builders across the province in pursuit of improving building and energy efficiency standards and increasing access to training and education.

About the Ontario Home Builders’ Association

Founded in 1962, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario. It represents over 4,000 member companies in the home building, land development, professional renovation, and professional services sectors through 28 local chapter associations across the province. OHBA advocates on behalf of its members to key stakeholders, provides member benefits and training, and promotes innovation and professionalism within the residential construction industry.

About ENERQUALITY

For over 25 years, ENERQUALITY has led the way in market transformation and capacity building, advancing the industry in constructing energy-efficient homes. Having certified more than 120,000 homes across the province through respected programs like ENERGY STAR® for New Homes, CHBA’s Net Zero, and the EnerGuide Rating System, ENERQUALITY continues to set industry standards.

In 2005, ENERQUALITY joined forces with Natural Resources Canada to bring ENERGY STAR for New Homes to Canada. The results are in: we created the most successful energy efficiency program in Canadian housing. Our education, training, technology demonstration, and workforce development programs assist individuals and companies across the home building industry to build better homes.

