First Responders Children's Foundation Provides Millions of Dollars in New Essential Supplies and Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Direct Financial Assistance to Los Angeles First Responder Families

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to supporting the children of U.S. first responders—local, state, and federal—including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, has mobilized its Disaster Relief Fund to provide immediate relief to Los Angeles first responder families impacted by the recent Southern California wildfires. More than $200,000 in direct financial assistance is being distributed to first responder families facing loss and hardship, and over $1.75 million in new essential household supplies, clothing, footwear, and toys were provided at the Los Angeles First Responder Family Appreciation Day on February 25 at Dodger Stadium.

"These wildfires took so much from the very people who risked everything to protect us—many lost their homes while they were out saving others, and countless first responders left their families for days, nights, and even weeks,” said Jillian Crane, President & CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. "They put their duty above all else, and now it’s our turn to stand by them. We are committed to helping their families recover and thanks to the generosity of our incredible partners, we are providing direct financial relief, essential goods, and moments of joy for these families who have sacrificed so much.”

"At SERVPRO, we see firsthand the resilience and dedication of first responders. Their selflessness in protecting lives, homes, and communities—often while facing personal loss—is truly extraordinary,” said Brett Ponton, CEO of SERVPRO. "That’s why we are honored to stand alongside First Responders Children’s Foundation in their Disaster Response efforts, ensuring these brave men and women and their families receive the recognition and support they deserve. SERVPRO is committed to more than disaster recovery—we're here to support those who serve, helping first responders and their communities rebuild and move forward."

On February 25, FRCF hosted over 1,500 Los Angeles first responders and their families at Dodger Stadium. It was a day to say thank you to these families who sacrificed so much—many suffering immense personal loss as well—and provide a moment of relief after the long and stressful hours, allowing them to connect with their children and fellow first responders. Firefighters, police officers, 911 dispatchers, paramedics, and EMTs from agencies including the Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, CAL Fire, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Long Beach Fire Department, Montebello Fire Department, Sierra Madre Police Department, Glendora Police Department, and other surrounding departments gathered for an afternoon of support and community. The event featured the distribution of critical goods—including new household essentials, clothing, footwear, and toys—as well as family-friendly activities, music, games, and lunch. First responders were also offered free tickets to the JM Eagle LPGA Championship in April as a token of appreciation.

The FRCF Disaster Relief Fund opened financial relief applications in early February and continues to distribute funds to first responders who have suffered loss or displacement due to the wildfires. In addition to financial support, FRCF’s Disaster Relief Program offers free mental health counseling for the children of first responders, ensuring long-term recovery for families who have sacrificed so much to protect their communities.

"We are humbled and grateful for the first responders who show unwavering courage in times of crisis,” said Todd Ahlsten, CEO of Ahlsten Foundation. “The heroes who battled the Los Angeles wildfires put everything on the line to protect others, even when their own homes were at risk. The Ahlsten Foundation is deeply honored to support First Responders Children’s Foundation and their disaster relief efforts, ensuring these brave Los Angeles families receive the financial support they need to rebuild their own lives.”

The FRCF Disaster Relief efforts and First Responder Family Appreciation Day are made possible thanks to generous support from leading partners including SERVPRO, The Ahlsten Foundation, INFINITI, Good360, GQG Partners, GOVX, Smiling Rocks, Life-Assist, Jazwares, iHeartIMPACT, and JPMorganChase.

Product contributions were provided by Spin Master, Toys for Tots, Nike, Amazon, UPS, Carrier, Lowe’s, and Keurig Dr Pepper, ensuring that first responder families received essential goods to help them rebuild in the wake of the wildfires.

Now is the time to step up and support those who take care of us every day. The total reported need related to loss and damages among Los Angeles first responder families far exceeds what FRCF can provide. Donations in support of First Responders Children’s Foundation Disaster Relief Fund can be made at 1stRCF.org/natural-disasters

Please click here for photos from the event.

Please download b-roll footage here .

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 23 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf

