Haven Home Foundation and Bear Impact Fund Unlock New Investment Model for Affordable Housing

Columbia, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Haven Home Foundation

In response to the growing affordable housing crisis, Haven Home Foundation and Bear Impact Fund have announced a new funding round to scale their innovative market-driven solution. The initiative aims to provide long-term, below-market rental housing for working families while offering institutional investors an attractive return on investment.

Haven Home Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to housing accessibility. Its partner, Bear Impact Fund, is a private equity fund designed to raise capital for acquiring and preserving affordable housing. Through a 506(c) investment offering, accredited investors can participate with a minimum investment of $250,000.

The Haven Home Foundation and Bear Impact Fund partnership takes a private-sector approach to affordable housing, offering an alternative to comparatively slow-moving government programs. The model balances profitability and social impact, generating institutional-grade investment returns. It is structured to meet the needs of family offices, foundations, and other impact investors.

Its tax-exempt ownership model will significantly reduce operating expenses, allowing for lower rental rates. Moreover, this model’s average 50% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio minimizes financial risk while ensuring consistent investor return. The Bear Impact Fund offers accredited investors the ability to participate in a convertible equity structure with an expected 1.8x to 2x multiple over six years. This hybrid approach combines market-driven returns with long-term affordability benefits.

Bear Impact Fund

“Our mission is to solve the affordable housing crisis at scale by combining nonprofit ownership with private capital,” says Lauren Taylor, founder of Haven Home Foundation. “This model unlocks tax-exempt advantages while maintaining financial sustainability, making affordable housing a viable indelible asset class.”

With housing costs skyrocketing, many middle-income families now spend over 30% of their income on rent. Lauren, who is also a board member of the National Rental Home Council, developed this model after witnessing a widening gap in the sustainable, affordable housing market. While Bear Impact Fund focuses on raising capital for acquiring properties, Haven Home Foundation ensures long-term resident success through social programs designed to move families from survival to self-sufficiency.

The organization goes beyond housing, providing financial literacy, career coaching, and tenant support programs to help families build financial independence. Each resident will be paired with a housing coach, who will ensure stability for the long haul.

The long-term vision for both Haven Home Foundation and Bear Impact Fund extends beyond their initial projects. Lauren hopes that the success of this model will inspire other organizations to adopt similar approaches. “This problem is too big for one organization to solve alone,” she admits. “The model is proof of concept, and if others replicate it, we will be able to accelerate the pace of affordable housing solutions nationwide.”

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Media Contact

Name: Bear Impact Fund Team

Email: info@bearimpactfund.com



