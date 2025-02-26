ROBAM Shines on the Global Stage at KBIS 2025 with Mega Power Range Hoods and AI Cooking Technology

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 25, the world’s largest kitchen and bath industry event, KBIS, opened in Las Vegas, USA. As a global leader in high-end kitchen appliances, ROBAM made a grand appearance, showcasing its next-generation Mega Power range hood technology and cutting-edge AI cooking solutions, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

This marks ROBAM’s fifth consecutive appearance at KBIS. According to data released by Euromonitor International, ROBAM has held the No.1 position in global range hood sales for 10 consecutive years. With this year's participation, ROBAM once again demonstrated China’s strength in kitchen appliance innovation and gained extensive media coverage, including recognition from CCTV and Phoenix News.





Launch of the New Mega Power Range Hood R-Max 3

To address key challenges in North American open kitchens—including smoke diffusion, noise disturbance, and air pollution—ROBAM introduced a series of new products. Among them, the next-generation Mega Power range hood, R-Max 3, stood out with its "mega power, easy maintenance, and smart technology" features.

According to ROBAM, the R-Max 3 delivers double the air pressure and ultra-strong extraction power, refreshing the entire kitchen’s air within just one minute while maintaining an exceptionally low noise level. This ensures a superior smoke extraction experience tailored for open-concept kitchens in North America.

To enhance ease of maintenance, the R-Max 3 is equipped with a nano anti-grease coating, which allows oil and water stains to condense and be easily wiped away. Additionally, it features auto-linkage with the cooktop, enabling the range hood to automatically turn on when the stove is ignited. Other intelligent features include gesture control and smart timers, making cooking more convenient, efficient, and intuitive.

Accompanying the R-Max 3 is the FireCube Cooktop, designed with a nine-distribution uniform flame structure. Upon ignition, it produces an instant blue lotus flame, ensuring large and evenly distributed heat for stable temperature control. This design caters to North American cooking preferences, from low-temperature slow cooking to high-heat searing.

Another major highlight at the show was the mega power range hood 7700R1P, which integrates advanced dual-suction technology. By positioning the bottom suction closer to the smoke source, it instantly captures oil fumes, while the 68° angled smoke chamber design prevents grease from spreading. The dual-chamber top air inlet further enhances smoke purification efficiency, ensuring cleaner indoor and outdoor air for users.

Beyond range hoods, ROBAM also showcased its latest world-leading AI automatic cooking technology，including the i7 Smart Kitchen System and the AI Cooking Model "Master Chef." Recently, ROBAM became the first kitchen appliance brand to integrate DeepSeek AI, launching beta testing to accelerate the large-scale adoption of AI-powered cooking scenarios.

By evolving from standalone products to a fully digitalized kitchen ecosystem, ROBAM and other leading Chinese brands are transforming Chinese innovation into global kitchen solutions, redefining the future of cooking in North America and beyond.

Bridging Cultures Through Cooking: A New Path for Global Expansion

Beyond its technological innovations, ROBAM is also fostering cultural exchange through cooking. At KBIS 2025, the brand showcased its philosophy of “Enjoy Cooking”, celebrating both modern kitchen technology and the deep heritage of Chinese culinary culture.

ROBAM believes that whether it’s the warmth of North American family gatherings or the Eastern philosophy of finding joy in every meal, the love for cooking is a universal language that transcends borders.

To further illustrate this vision, ROBAM introduced two concept kitchen appliances—"Porcelain Stone Luminescence" and "Leisure Chess Tranquility"—which seamlessly blend futuristic kitchen technology with traditional Eastern aesthetics. These designs captivated global audiences, highlighting the timeless beauty of Chinese culture.





Meanwhile, ROBAM’s AI-powered smart recipe system breaks down culinary barriers, allowing users from different regions to explore and enjoy authentic global cuisines with ease.

Currently, ROBAM has established a presence in over 40 countries and regions, with a retail network spanning over 10,000 stores worldwide.

"Cultural expansion is not about one-way output; it is about mutual exchange and shared value creation—making cooking a universal language," said Tong Jingjing, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer of ROBAM. "As we expand our products globally, we are also promoting ‘cultural globalization.’ By integrating technology and human-centered innovation, we aim to showcase the depth of Chinese culinary culture while embracing global influences, fostering a richer and more diverse culinary civilization."

Looking ahead, ROBAM remains committed to its “Technology + Culture” strategy, striving to enhance the global cooking experience and create deeper culinary connections worldwide.



