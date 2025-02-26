Quidnet Energy Demonstrates Long-Duration Geomechanical Energy Storage at MWh Scale and Completes Accelerated Lifetime Testing

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quidnet Energy (“Quidnet”), a pioneer in long-duration energy storage solutions for delivering baseload power, announced today that the company has successfully completed demonstration and testing of its Geomechanical Energy Storage (GES) technology at megawatt-hour (MWh) scale. The tests confirm that Quidnet’s innovative GES solution is prepared to deliver robust, grid-scale energy storage to meet the fast-growing demand for reliable power.

At the company’s test site in Greater Houston, Quidnet completed MWH scale functional testing and accelerated lifetime testing of the GES technology. In addition to proving the viability of its technology at grid-scale, Quidnet’s results validated the capabilities of the GES technology across critical performance benchmarks, including negligible self-discharge and capacity degradation. These metrics provide real-world validation of GES as a long-life asset for supporting grid stability and delivering reliable power.

“Achieving this level of performance and scale marks a major milestone in our development of the GES technology,” said Joe Zhou, CEO of Quidnet Energy. “These tests confirm that our storage technology is ready for commercial deployments just as electrical grids grapple with the rapid rise in load growth from industrial electrification and AI data centers. With a mature, well-established supply chain and proven technology, we look forward to delivering GES at scale at a critical time for the energy industry.”

In conducting its MWh field test in Texas, Quidnet highlights the great market potential for reliable power in its home state, which will experience one of the largest increases in electricity demand in the years ahead. The growth in energy-intensive data centers and the need to prepare for weather-related grid events underscore the essential demand for the stable power provided by Quidnet’s GES. These tests also mark a key technology milestone in Quidnet’s developmental support from Dallas-based Hunt Energy Network following their $10 million investment announced in 2024.

“With the completion of these tests, we are excited to see Quidnet demonstrate the viability of their GES technology at MWh scale and further establish confidence for the durability of this storage solution,” said Pat Wood, CEO of Hunt Energy Network. “As Quidnet prepares for commercial projects, we look forward to collaborating with the company on our 300 MW partnership for storage in Texas.”

Learn more about GES and Quidnet at https://www.quidnetenergy.com/ .

About Quidnet Energy

Houston-based Quidnet Energy is an energy storage company that uses the subsurface as a sustainable natural resource. Quidnet Energy's patented Geomechanical Energy Storage technology utilizes excess electricity from the grid to store water beneath the ground under pressure, delivering that energy later to provide firm, reliable power to the grid. Visit www.quidnetenergy.com to learn more.

