Wawa Announces Opening Date & Location of First Ohio Store Timed with Retailer’s Anniversary on April 16th

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc. today officially announced the date of Wednesday, April 16 as the grand opening of the first Wawa store in the state of Ohio launching the retailer’s expansion into the Midwest. Located in Butler County at 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Township, Ohio, this location is the first of 8-10 Wawa stores slated to open in Ohio by year’s end and will offer the community fresh food, beverages, convenience, fuel and more! Not only does this date mark the retailer’s entrance into its tenth state, but it coincides with the founding date of the first Wawa store that opened on April 16, 1964 in Delaware County, PA. Fondly known as “Wawa Day,” by associates and customers, the retailer will toast its new friends and neighbors in Liberty Township, Ohio, as well as across its 1,100 locations with festivities to celebrate entrance to the Midwest and thank everyone for decades of support!

As Wawa gears up for its big day, the convenience retailer is seeking stories from Ohio friends and neighbors about their favorite Wawa memories to attend a “Taste of Wawa” preview event the day before the store opens. In addition, the retailer will highlight select stories at the Grand Opening and on its social media channels on Wawa Day to celebrate the unique, family-like bonds between associates and customers. To sign up and share a story, visit: https://www.wawa.com/iframe/form/liberty-township-oh-taste-of-wawa-event

“We are excited to fly into Ohio and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience and service to this state for the very first time. This historic milestone kicks off our ongoing growth and expansion in Ohio as we continue to build new stores and create new jobs,” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa. “We are also thrilled about extending our commitment to being a good neighbor with the announcement of several community partnerships made on opening day!”

Download Wawa Footage here.

Wawa Expansion in Ohio

Wawa projects opening 8-10 stores in the Buckeye State in 2025. Over the next 5-8 years, Wawa plans to build and open 6-10 stores per year in Ohio, with expectations to open up to 60 stores in the state. To build each store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create 2,100 new, long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in Ohio.

Wawa is Currently Hiring Ohio Associates

With a goal of hiring hundreds of new associates for store operations positions for approximately 8-10 new stores projected to open in the state in 2025, Wawa has posted initial Ohio job opportunities inviting candidates to “Soar with Wawa” at www.wawa.com/careers. In the next six months, Wawa will hire for all positions from Managers to Customer Service Associates.

In addition to higher wages, after meeting eligibility requirements, all full-time and part-time Associates enjoy a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits that include health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement and a 401(k) with matching. In addition to generous benefits, Wawa shares ownership with Associates through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). All Wawa associates age 18 or over who meet the other eligibility requirements of the ESOP will be eligible for the ESOP on the first day of the month after they are hired and will be eligible for a contribution if they work 1,000 hours in a year. The ESOP is provided to Associates at no cost and is in addition to other core benefits including 401(k).

Today, Wawa is almost 39% owned by Associates through the ESOP Wawa Associates also have access to the ingredients that build a career, including training, development, educational assistance and a flexible, welcoming environment that helps everyone soar. Wawa’s expansion plans provide opportunities to join a growing company with opportunities and a culture where associates take the lead in bringing joy to new friends and neighbors and supporting their communities through volunteering, charitable giving and events. Soar with Wawa Video Gallery. Individuals interested in joining the Wawa Flock are encouraged to apply online at www.wawa.com/careers.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. with over 1,100 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza, an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #22 of America’s Largest Private Companies.





Contact: public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d157b51e-17c5-4799-9100-ecf392374b0a