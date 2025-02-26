Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Now Open for Sale in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its highly anticipated community, Toll Brothers at East Cobb Walk, is now open for sale in Marietta, Georgia. This boutique community, located at 2528 Silver Star NE Drive in Marietta, features elegant townhomes with modern architectural designs and premium finishes in one of Cobb County’s most desirable locations.

Two collections of townhome designs offer a carefully curated selection of fixtures and finishes, including some homes available for quick move-in. The Emerald and Sapphire Collections feature open-concept layouts, large great rooms, and luxurious primary bedroom suites. Townhomes range up to 2,844 square feet and are priced from the mid-$500,000s.





“Toll Brothers at East Cobb Walk provides a rare opportunity to own a brand-new townhome in this highly sought-after location,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “This community combines thoughtfully designed townhomes and amenities with easy access to top-rated schools, major highways, and endless entertainment options.”

The community’s future amenities include a luxurious private pool and cabana, offering a serene retreat for relaxation and socializing. Situated just minutes from Interstate 75, Toll Brothers at East Cobb Walk provides convenient access to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, including The Avenue East Cobb and Historic Marietta Square. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate nearby parks and recreation areas, such as East Cobb Park and the Chattahoochee Nature Center.

Toll Brothers at East Cobb Walk is located within the highly rated Cobb County School District, making it an excellent choice for families. Its location just off Sandy Plains Road offers a peaceful yet connected lifestyle close to everything Marietta and the surrounding areas have to offer.

For more information on Toll Brothers at East Cobb Walk and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

